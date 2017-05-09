Nibbles: Ellsworth Farmers Market, Mother’s Day brunch and afternoon tea

Taste of summer

The outdoor Ellsworth Farmers Market opened last Saturday, May, 6, running from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at 190 Main St. in the Acadia Realty parking lot in downtown Ellsworth. This season’s vendor list includes 10 farms and many craft and specialty food producers such as A Stone’s Throw to Health-Ferment, Biggi’s Organic Breads, goat cheeses, jams and preserves and knitted mittens and other clothing. For more information, visit www.ellsworthfarmersmarket.com.

Take mom to brunch

Blue Hill’s Halcyon Grange No. 345 invites the public to treat mothers to its lavish Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, May 14, at 1157 Pleasant St. in Blue Hill.

Farm-fresh eggs made three ways, baked French toast, baked goods, farm potatoes, locally harvested berries, spring greens and locally roasted fair trade coffee are on the menu. The cost is $12 per adult and $5 per child. For more info, visit www.halcyongrange.org.

Fancy that

The Ruggles House Society will serve a classic afternoon tea from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, in the main parlor and dining room of the Ruggles House in Columbia Falls. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12.

Seating is limited, so reservations are requested to avoid disappointment. To reserve seats, call Roberta at 483-4120 or purchase tickets online at www.RugglesHouse.org/Events.

Remembering Larry

As its late co-founder Larry Stettner would have wanted, the Common Good Soup Kitchen’s Annual Mother’s Day Gala Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 19 Clark Point Road in Southwest Harbor. Stettner, known as the “Popover Godfather,” died on Monday, May 1.

In keeping with tradition, freshly made quiches, omelets to order, popovers, steel-cut oatmeal, chef’s specials, orange juice and hot and cold beverages will be served. Admission is a suggested $10 donation. For more info, call 479-5313.