Nibbles: “Dude Diet,” casseroles and a cup of tea

“Dude Diet” diva

Serena Wolf, whose new book “The Dude Diet: Cleanish Food For People Who Like to Eat Dirty” has sparked her appearances on “The Today Show,” “The Chew,” “Dr. Oz” and “Hollywood Today Live,” will offer tips and tricks for nutritionally challenged dudes (and dames, let’s not be sexist) at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Northeast Harbor Library. Wine and light fare will be served at the free event.

Harvard-educated, Wolf spent two years sharpening her culinary skills in Paris at France’s Le Cordon Bleu (before this stint, making a grilled cheese was a stretch). As a culinary educator, her vision is “to help others get their act together in the kitchen and make it fun.” Her blog is called “Domesticate Me!”

For more info, call 276-3333 and visit http://domesticate-me.com.

Slow and savory

Baked beans and a smorgasbord of homemade casseroles and other fixings as well as dessert are on the menu at the North Sedgwick Baptist Church’s public supper at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The cost is $8 per adult and $4 for children 12 and under. For more info, contact Rev. Doug Drown at 359-4401 or Barbara Grindle at 359-4677.

Time for tea?

George Nixon Black’s favorite blend of tea and homemade sweets and treats will be served up from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Woodlawn in Ellsworth. The cost is $12 for Woodlawn members and $15 for nonmembers. To reserve seats, call 667-8671 and visit www.woodlawnmuseum.com.

Shore to be tasty

Micah Woodcock, owner and founder of Atlantic Seaweed Co. in Stonington, will speak about the variety of native and edible seaweeds from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Island Community Center in Stonington. He also will show how to prepare various dishes including kelp noodles, seaweed salad and toasted nori chips.

Since 2010, Woodcock has harvested by hand sea vegetables from an island seven miles offshore in Penobscot Bay. Strong ocean currents, surf and full exposure to the force of the sea have allowed these seaweeds to thrive for millennia.

Deer Isle’s Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center is hosting the class, which costs $50 per person and includes a light dinner. To sign up, call 367-5888 or email [email protected]. For more info, visit www.edibleisland.org.