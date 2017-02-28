Nibbles: “Chocolat,” soup and syrup

Sweet talk

Bar Harbor’s Coach Stop Inn invites the public to attend its “Chocolat” brunch starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the inn located at 715 Route 3. The benefit brunch is part of the Jesup Memorial Library’s series of literary-themed meals, “Pages & Repasts.” Each meal includes a discussion of the book.

Tickets cost $30 apiece and include a copy of Joanne Harris’s 1999 bestseller “Chocolat,” which is set in the tiny French village of Lansquenet, where life changes with the arrival of chocolatier Vianne Rocher, who sets up shop amid villagers keeping their Lenten vows. Brunch-goers can chat about the book while they enjoy chocolate-laced brunch menu items. To reserve a seat, call 288-4245, email [email protected] and visit www.jesuplibrary.org.

Cold weather antidote

The Brooklin School invites the public to enter or sample entries at its Second Annual Soup Chili Chowder Challenge kicking off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the school. The supper costs $5 per person and $15 per family. For more info, email [email protected]

On tap

Local maple syrup enthusiast Tim Laflam will share his knowledge of tree-tapping and making maple syrup starting at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at Blue Hill Heritage Trust’s new headquarters at 157 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill. The workshop is free. To pre-register, call 374-5118 or emailing [email protected]

Street party

Looking for a cabin fever reliever? In downtown Bar Harbor Mount Desert Street’s various nonprofit organizations invite the public to its free annual dinner “March on Mount Desert Street” from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

Diners first are invited to take in a short, pre-dinner play staged by students at Conners-Emerson School. Then, they continue along Mount Desert Street, where the Bar Harbor Congregational Church will offer hors d’oeuvres at 5:30 p.m. Across the street, the YWCA MDI will serve soup and bread from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Dessert from 7 to 7:30 p.m. will cap the meal at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church. For more info, contact Mae Corrion at 288-4245 or [email protected].