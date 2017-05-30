Nibbles: Breakfast sandwiches, Taste of Bar Harbor and “The Vegetable Butcher”

Finest kind

How about a breakfast sandwich containing an egg, Cheddar, maple sausage and a touch of jalapeño jelly? That’s just one of Sarahndipity Pies and Baked Goods’ custom breakfast sandwiches that can be ordered while checking out the fresh produce, diverse prepared food and original hand crafts at the Blue Hill Farmers Market that kicked off Saturday, May 27, for the 2017 season. The market has several dozen vendors ranging from 15 farms to hand-crafted spoons and bowls and books published by Pushcart Press.

The Blue Hill Market takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds on Route 172. For more info, call 374-5273 and visit www.bluehillfarmersmarket.com.

For foodies

Bar Harbor restaurants and bars will concoct special drinks, desserts and dinners as part of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 “Taste of Bar Harbor” Thursday-Saturday, June 8-10. The annual extravaganza will feature “Dessert Night” ($15 per person) from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, Pub Night ($20 per person) from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, June 9, and “Chef’s Table” ($85 per person) from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

For Dessert Night, grab a ballot at the Visitors’ center at 2 Cottage St. and vote for your favorite creation. For more info, visit www.barharborinfo.com.

Butchering vegetables

Cara Mangini comes from a long line of butchers, but she prefer to apply her knives eggplant, butternut squash, fennel and other vegetables and make them the centerpiece of the meal. In “The Vegetable Butcher: How to Select, Prep, Slice, Dice, and Masterfully Cook Vegetables from Artichokes to Zucchini” (Workman Publishing 2016), Mangini explains how to cut a cauliflower in steaks, chiffonade kale, slice parsnips into matchsticks and other techniques.

The cookbook contains more than 150 original, simple recipes that put vegetables front and center, from a kohlrabi carpaccio to zucchini, sweet corn, and basil penne, to a parsnip-ginger layer cake.