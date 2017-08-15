Nibbles: BBQ, salmon and donuts

BBQ battle shaping up

BBQ maestro Frank Pendola of Nostrano in Town Hill is staging the second Great Maine Barbecue Challenge Thursday-Sunday, Sept. 21-24, in Bass Park at the Hollywood Casino and Raceway’s harness racing track in Bangor.

Darlings and Hollywood Casino & Raceway are co-sponsoring the event. Admission costs $10 per person and includes $5 in pig bucks. Children 10 and under go free.

The Northeast Barbecue Society’s contest will take place Saturday. Entries will be judged in four categories: Chicken wings, mystery meat, meat chili and dessert.

On Sunday it’s the Kansas City Barbecue Society’s turn. Judging will be in chicken, pork, pork ribs and brisket.

To compete in or attend the event, visit www.greatmainebbqchallenge.com. Frank Pendola can be reached at 288-0269 and www.nostrano.com.

Cure fish yourself

Wes Norton, executive director of Deer Isle’s Edible Island Culinary and Ecological Center will teach how to cure a side of salmon with a mixture of herbs and flavorings from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the Island Community Center in Stonington.

Norton also will show how salt and vinegar can be used for both flavor and preservation. He will cover basic pickling and brining techniques. The class costs $50 per person and includes a light dinner. To sign up, call 367-5888.

New donut in town

Sipping freshly brewed coffee goes hand in hand with antiquing. How about a donut too?

We hear Chip Butterwick of Chippers restaurant in Hancock will be serving up homemade donuts and freshly brewed coffee from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, as part of the 2017 Ellsworth Antiques Show at Woodlawn.

The show, which runs Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 16-19, will feature a cocktail and dinner party starting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, and a wine tasting with music by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra String Quartet from 3 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 17.

To purchase tickets and for more details, visit www.woodlawnmuseum.com or call 667-8671.