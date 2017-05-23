Nibbles: Baked goods, a Taste of Ellsworth and food for a cause

Baking for a cause

Homemade anadama bread, pies, yeast rolls, baked beans and cookies are among the prepared food that will be sold from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, at the Bucksport True Value Hardware store.

The Bucksport United Methodist Church’s Women’s Society for Christian Service is holding the bake sale to raise money to fund its outreach programs. For more info, contact Chris Petravicz at 469-9979.

Taste of Ellsworth

Mortons Moo ice cream parlor, Downeast Cheesecakes, 86 This!, Finn’s Irish Pub and Flexit Café and Bakery will serve up their culinary creations at the first “Taste of Ellsworth” the evening of Saturday, June 24, in downtown Ellsworth.Airline Brewing Co. will have a beer tent set up.

Downtown Ellsworth’s food/drink festival will take place outdoors on the Franklin Street Extension between Elizabeth’s and the J&B Atlantic building. Live music and children’s games also will be available.

The Heart of Ellsworth, a nonprofit striving to enliven and strengthen the city’s historic shopping district, is spearheading the event. Admission will be capped at 150 given the limited space.

Doing their part

Bar Harbor’s Mache Bistro, known for its use of local, organic ingredients and its distinctive twist on casual bistro and pub fare, will donate a dollar for every fresh fish entrée sold at night from June 2-23 to support Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center’s cancer prevention, education, and treatment services.

Mache’s contribution is part of Healthy Acadia’s 2017 campaign to Challenge Cancer Downeast. Community members can do their part by dining out.

“Our family has experienced the loss of friends and loved ones to cancer,” Mache Bistro co-owner Marie Yarborough said. “We are happy to give to local organizations like Healthy Acadia and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center for their support of keeping our communities healthy, in body and mind.”

For more info, call 667-7171, email [email protected] and visit www.healthyacadia.org and www.machebistro.com.