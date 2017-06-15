Newspaper editor hears it all from behind the bar

BLUE HILL — A hard-drinking journalist perched on a bar stool fishing for news tips is a long-held stereotype.

But you’ll find Penobscot Bay Press Managing Editor Faith DeAmbrose fielding potential stories from behind the bar as she mixes cocktails at DeepWater Brewing Co.

In her 20th year tending bar, the Orland resident began mixing drinks while earning an English literature degree from Rhode Island College.

“I’ve probably made every cocktail known to man,” DeAmbrose said.

As a college student, the Seekonk, Mass., native had first worked as a server but realized the bartending staff was having more fun and making more money.

So, she trained to become a bartender and hasn’t looked back.

“I’m very passionate about it,” she said.

When she first began freelancing as a writer for Penobscot Bay Press Publisher Nat Barrows, DeAmbrose was bartending full time.

Now the ratio has flipped.

She’s elbows deep in ink full time and tends bar two nights a week — Thursday and Saturday.

DeAmbrose is getting more than cash in her tip jar. Customers alert her to what’s doing around the peninsula. They also might share their personal lives while sitting at the bar.

“I’ve learned more about some people than I ever wanted to know,” she said. “It’s a different perspective into the community for sure.”

Not everyone who comes to the pub realizes the newspaper editor moonlights as a bartender.

“Sometimes when people see me here, they’re like, ‘Oh, are you still at the newspaper?’” she said. Other times, they’re too polite to inquire.

Over 20 years, the 41-year-old has worked at a lot of different establishments and each one has given her different skills.

DeAmbrose amped up her drink-making speed while working at the former Crossroads Bar in Ellsworth.

The national chain Dave & Buster’s polished her pouring accuracy.

“You had to take a pour test before every shift,” she said. “Over time, you learn what your pour is. For me, an eight count is like a shot and a half.”

A bartender’s pour depends on the pace of his or her counting, she explained. Over time, you develop “motor memory.”

DeAmbrose apparently makes a mean lemon drop martini.

“We make our own sour mix,” she said. “We pre-chill our martini glasses.”

The bartender is especially passionate about fresh fruit garnishes. She expertly carves a length of lemon rind to float on the top of the lemon drops.

“I’m a stickler for really fresh cut fruit and garnish,” she said. “I love to make pretty drinks. I love to use garnish.”

DeAmbrose’s favorite drink to imbibe depends on the day she’s had.

A bad mood, often stemming from newspaper deadlines on Wednesdays, calls for a dirty olive martini.

A Dark & Stormy (rum and ginger beer) is a summer favorite, as are mojitos.

DeAmbrose said rum is one of the most versatile liquors.

Whenever a customer doesn’t know what to order or says she wants something “fruity,” DeAmbrose will grab a bottle of rum. Plus, there are so many different rums on the market.

Pouring drinks and chatting with customers provides respite after a day of thinking, writing and decision-making at the paper.

“That’s what’s so nice about this job,” DeAmbrose said. “I’m not solving any problems unless your martini is too sweet or too dry. A lot of times in the summer, I’ll say I come here to relax.”

DeAmbrose came to Maine to relax ostensibly just for the summer of 2002. But, Maine cast its spell.

“I felt so much more in tune here,” she said. “When I came here it just felt more real and genuine.

“It takes a lot to make a living here,” DeAmbrose said. Perhaps especially so if one works in print. “When you choose to stay here, it’s because you love it.”

“My life in Rhode Island was so different and so fast-paced,” she said. “All signs pointed me to be a city girl. My family was pretty surprised that I wasn’t coming back.”

The Hikade family sees her as a valuable member of its team.

“She’s got a whole bar following who comes just to see her,” said pub co-owner Tim Hikade. “She’s very outgoing, friendly and accommodating.”

Hikade sees DeAmbrose’s work as managing editor as an asset to his restaurant.

DeAmbrose has certain expectations for her employees at the newspaper.

“She sets herself to the same standard, which is nice,” Hikade said.