New England’s craft beverages explored and extolled

ELLSWORTH — It was, Erik Ofgang acknowledges, a fun job: driving around New England and sampling beverages, and telling the stories of, some of the breweries, distilleries and coffee houses in the region.

The end result of the 18-month project was “Buzzed: Beers, Booze & Coffee Brews,” published last year by Islandport Press. Originally envisioned as a guide to New England breweries, it expanded early on to include coffee shops and distilleries because Ofgang saw a common thread running through all three: craft.

Whether it was the signature white ale at Allagash Brewing Co. in Portland, the Back River Gin at Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery in Union or the iced coffee at Rock City Roasters and its café in Rockland, to give just a few examples from Maine, the drinks are all “crafted with skill, passion and love,” Ofgang said.

An award-winning travel and food writer, “Buzzed” is Ofgang’s first book. Growing up in Connecticut, where he still makes his home today, Ofgang said craft beverages were a “big part” of his upbringing because his parents were “on a seemingly constant quest for craft-beverage perfection.”

“As a kid I played at McNeill’s Brewery in Brattleboro, overheard political debates at Caffe Kilim in New Hampshire, and was part of so many liquid-themed detours and trips that I couldn’t count them now if I tried,” he wrote in the book.

“Buzzed” is much more than a listing of where to get a good beer or cup of coffee (though Ofgang does provide the reader with addresses, phone numbers and websites for all of the places he visited). There is a glossary in the back of the book with commonly used beverage-related terms, as well as explanations throughout on points such as what distinguishes ales from lagers.

It is part field guide, with listings of parks and trails to check out during your travels; part tour book, with listings of taxi services and local motels so consumers can do their beverage sampling safely; and part history lesson on the roles these beverages have played throughout history.

Take beer, for example, and the arrival of the Pilgrims in the New World in 1620. With their intended destination of Virginia, Ofgang said one factor that led the Pilgrims to settle in Plymouth, Mass., was that their beer supplies were just about tapped out. He cites a statement from a passenger onboard the Mayflower to make the point:

“We could not now take time for further search or consideration,” the Pilgrim wrote, “our victuals being much spent, especially our beere.”

For the modern-day traveler, Ofgang offers several suggested itineraries ranging from one week to two days, depending on how much time one has and where one wants to go. He warns readers in advance that none will be truly long enough and that even the weeklong itinerary will “leave you craving more.”

Though he visited all six of the New England states in the course of writing the book, Ofgang notes Maine has a special place when it comes to beers and fine spirits. They are, he said, “being produced at a dizzying rate” in the Pine Tree State and said Portland in particular is “a wonderland of brewing and distilling culture.”

“It all combines to make Portland, and Maine as a whole, one of the meccas of the craft world,” Ofgang wrote. He said Portland is a particularly great place for a beverage enthusiast to go because so many places can all be reached by walking.

Portland falls onto Ofgang’s list of four must-see craft beverage towns in New England (the other four are Burlington, Vt., Portsmouth, N.H. and Boston).

Though Maine is a mecca for craft beverages in the 21st century, Ofgang notes it was not always the case. He takes readers back to the 1850s when Neal Dow (nicknamed the “Napoleon of Temperance”) was the mayor of Portland and pushed anti-drinking laws.

On June 2, 1855, one man was killed and seven other people wounded in what came to be known as the Portland Rum Riot when a crowd of angry Portland citizens took to the street in protest. Though Portland today is a different place, Ofgang said the story serves to underscore a point: “We New Englanders are passionate about our beverages.”

Through his book, Ofgang has clearly demonstrated his passion for the craft and the crafters that help make New England the brewing (both beer and coffee) and distilling hub that it is today. Anyone with an appreciation for any or all such drinks would be well-advised to peruse “Buzzed” when looking for their next great craft beverage.