Moms treated to tea

ELLSWORTH — Friends in Action (FIA) hosted its second annual Mother’s Day Tea at the Moore Community Center on Friday.

“It’s a time to celebrate mothers and families, in a really fun way,” FIA Executive Director Jo Cooper told the audience of nearly 70 people. That was an increase of almost 30 people over the attendance figure (39) from last year’s event.

Those in attendance Friday got a chocolate-dipped strawberry to start off the event, followed by tea, finger sandwiches and slices of watermelon, among other treats.

A group of volunteers helped serve the tea, including Carol Fortier, who gave handmade tea bag holders to everyone who came.