Manny’s Greek Grill brings Mediterranean to the Mill Mall

ELLSWORTH — To get to Greece from New England would take hundreds of dollars in airfare and 12 hours or more on a plane.

But to get a taste of Greece, one now need only go as far as the Mill Mall on State Street. There, Manny’s Greek Grill is open for business and serving up gyros, souvlaki, tzatziki sauce and other traditional Greek dishes.

Manny’s is run by Menelaos Kaminaris (the restaurant takes its name from his nickname) and his wife, Stacy Roguski. Kaminaris is from the island of Cephalonia, one of the Ionian Islands on the east side of Greece, while Roguski said she grew up in “a very Greek household” and moved to Greece as an adult after spending summers there as a child.

Roguski’s family had ties to Maine, and when “things got a bit rocky” in Greece during and after the debt crisis that started there in late 2009, she and Kaminaris moved to the Pine Tree State with their young twin daughters (who are now 8).

The couple had dreamed of opening their own restaurant for a long time. Both grew up with relatives in the food business, and as is often the case in Greek families they both like to cook at home.

They started giving serious consideration to the restaurant idea several years ago. None of the locations they looked at seemed right, Roguski said, until they found the all-but-forgotten space at the end of the Mill Mall opposite the Down East Family YMCA.

They saw potential in the space, and when Roguski found two handprints in the back wall she placed her hands in them and found “they fit perfectly.” As she did so, the door blew shut and they were briefly locked inside.

“It was kind of like an omen,” Roguski recalled.

Kaminaris did most of the work converting the space into an open, inviting space for dining. The dining area seats 24 at tables (plus three, custom-made gold-colored counter stools) with a half-wall separating it from the kitchen. That means customers can look in and see their food being made and ask questions if they want to.

“We want people to be able to peek over the top and see what we’re doing,” Roguski said.

She said one of the most popular items on the menu so far is the gyro pita. While some people would simply call it a gyro, Roguski said that word really applies just to the meat inside the pita. Gyro, in Greek, means “to turn” or “to go around in circles” — think of “gyroscope” — and in the culinary context it refers to the fact the meat in the pita comes from a turning, vertical rotisserie.

Roguski was also clear about the meat they use: it is pork, not lamb. Pork, she said, “is the meat of the gods.” While lamb, specifically spring lamb, is eaten in Greece, “we would never cover it with tzatziki” sauce.

That traditional Greek sauce is made with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, fresh cucumber, yogurt and a few secret ingredients. It has become so popular in the four weeks that Manny’s has been open that the owners have added it as a specific menu item: tzatziki dippers, warm pita bread with a serving of the sauce.

While the olives, feta cheese and some other food used at Manny’s comes from Greece, the pork for the gyro pitas and the souvlaki shish-kebabs comes from the Trenton Marketplace IGA. Kaminaris gets in around 3 each morning to build the gyro rotisseries, which each consist of about 55 pounds of layered pieces of pork.

“It does take time to make it,” Roguski said.

There is an art to the layering, she said, including making sure to add fatty pieces every now and then to make sure the meat is kept moist while it is heated on the rotisserie.

After spending the first 10 minutes waiting for customers and wondering if anyone was going to come through the door, Roguski said they went through so much gyro on their first day in business that they ran out. Kaminaris now builds three rotisseries every day and starts a fourth one to make sure there is plenty for hungry customers.

Another popular menu item is Manny’s Greek fries, which are fresh-cut fries made from Maine potatoes topped with crumbled feta cheese, extra virgin olive oil and oregano.

Desserts include pagoto (vanilla ice cream drizzled with Greek honey and topped with chopped walnuts) and baklava that the family makes at home and brings in to the restaurant. Like the rotisseries, it is made of layers and takes time to do right, but Roguski said it is has proven very popular so far.

Manny’s has a license to serve beer and wine for on-site consumption in addition to a variety of other beverages. In the winter, they plan to add avgolemeno, a Greek soup made with lemon, egg and rice.

“We’ll bring that in daily,” Roguski said.

In addition to the food, the décor also is designed to give a feel of Greece and the larger Mediterranean region. One wall has a large panoramic view from the Aegean island of Santorini, while a statue of David — yes, its Italian and not Greek, but it seems to work — stands in a corner.

Roguski recounted how they found the replica of the famous marble statue at Marden’s one day. She remembered thinking Manny’s would be the perfect place for it, wondering, “Where else could he go?”

So into Manny’s he was brought, as bare and unclothed as the original sculpted marble statue in Florence. An unknown visitor used duct tape to add leaves over his groin, which was later replaced by the owners with a stylish set of grape leaves affixed with a glue gun.

Roguski is a third-grade teacher at Blue Hill Consolidated School and will return there when school opens. It’s a continuation of a career she started in Greece, where she was an English as a second language (ESL) teacher. In that spirit, it is understandable that she wants to set the record straight on the pronunciation of that signature Greek menu item with a plethora of pronunciations.

“It’s ‘ye-ro,’” she said, not “guy-roh” or “gear-oh” or anything else. The team at Manny’s will serve gyro to customers no matter how they pronounce it, though one should not be surprised to get a kindly correction with a smile from Roguski. The language lesson comes free with the meal.