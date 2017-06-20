Housewives’ daily struggles plain in period cookbooks

By Merry Post

Juggling cooking and house work was challenging in the 19th century — as it is today, though in different ways.

“There is no waste in the kitchen so much to be deplored as wasted time…,” declared Flora Haines Loughead in her 1888 book, “Quick Cooking: A Book of Culinary Heresies for Busy Wives.” “Whether the hours thus saved to the busy housewife shall be devoted to rest, self-improvement, to outdoor recreation, to the training of her children, or to the discharge of other and more pressing cares, is left to her own decision.”

In the mid- to late 1880s, this was a new theme in American cookbook writing. Earlier cookbook writers stressed the importance of learning to cook correctly to economize, to train and supervise servants, to improve the health and moral character of the family, and to promote temperance and Christian virtues in the home.

In contrast, Loughead sought to economize time and labor for “tired and overworked wives and mothers.”

The mother of five, who raised grapes and prospected for opals among other things during the course of her life, was an example of an emerging phenomenon in the 19th century: American women who were able to earn a living by writing.

Living in California much of her life, the thrice-married Loughead wrote fiction and nonfiction books and eventually feature articles for the San Francisco Chronicle. Home schoolers might be encouraged to know that when she moved with her children to California she taught them at home and encouraged them to experiment with engines and model gliders. Her sons ended up designing and building aircraft, eventually founding Lockheed Aviation (later Lockheed Martin).

Lucy Stone (1818-1893), an influential American suffrage leader and abolitionist, originally owned the copy of Loughead’s cookbook that I read. She was obviously was sympathetic with the author’s belief that women had better things to do than spend “half a day’s hard toil … to prepare any article of dessert, which will be eaten in ten minutes by an ordinary family.”

The first woman in Massachusetts to earn a college degree, Stone founded and wrote for the Woman’s Journal, a periodical on women’s rights. In 1850 she helped organize the first national women’s rights convention in Worcester, Mass. When she married Henry Blackwell, the couple widely circulated a document stating their opposition to the legal status of married women as chattel.

Eventually Stone broke with Susan B. Anthony and other women’s suffrage leaders by refusing to exploit racism as a strategy to help obtain the vote for white women.

I skimmed through the pages looking for clues in the form of marginalia or stains that might indicate Stone’s favorite recipes. I found a big blotch on the page with a recipe for Corn Batter Cakes. I like to imagine Lucy Stone whipping up batches of these cornmeal pancakes in between giving speeches, writing articles, and organizing political rallies.