Home cooks recalls her odyssey in the kitchen

DEER ISLE — When Marcia Kola was growing up, her mother was intent on keeping her children healthy by feeding them nutritious food.

Each day Eunice Soden gave her children a dose each of honey, black strap molasses, cod liver oil, wheat germ and yogurt.

“As the woman in the family, it was your job to make sure you had nutritious food,” Kola said. “That’s not so easy to do anymore.”

The Deer Isle potter grew up with gardens and now tends her own at the home she shares with her husband, artist Vaino Kola.

She recalls with a smile a farm her father and two uncles bought in Essex, N.Y., just before they enlisted in the military. No one was an experienced farmer, but they muddled through.

The day World War II ended, her aunt was driving up the hill to the farmhouse, the car loaded with fresh vegetables, and tossed a carrot out the roof window to celebrate.

The children began doing the same until she curbed their enthusiasm.

Kola’s first experience with commercial though homemade cooking was when she worked with Barbara Gottwald in Lake Placid, N.Y., where Kola’s family had moved.

Gottwald was recovering from a messy divorce and had to devise a way to survive. She knew how to cook and had a huge collection of first record releases from a brother who headed up Columbia Records.

So Gottwald rented a boat house and advertised private parties with wholesome food and whatever music the diners wanted to hear.

“There were a lot of European refugees in the area who were very cultured,” Kola said. “So she had the clientele.”

Kola not only learned how to cook, but also how to present food.

“It was so beautiful,” she said. “She showed what you could do with plain, German cooking.”

Despite helping Gottwald with catering, Kola was at sea when in command of her own kitchen as a young bride.

“Mother always did the cooking,” she said. “I picked up a box of frozen peas and thought, ‘Oh, I’m so glad they have the instructions on the back.’”

Like her mother, Kola began following the teachings of the late Adelle Davis, an American author and nutritionist who became well known as an advocate for unprocessed food and vitamin supplements.

By this time Kola was using her mother and Gottwald’s recipes.

“Being concerned about nutrition made me read more,” she said. “I was trying to live up to my job, which was to make good food and get the kids to eat.”

Toast, she said, was sure to be attractive to children, so she focused on making very healthy bread.

Kola said that in addition to nutritional cooking, her visual training comes into play with place settings and presentations.

“The way food looks is really important,” she said, echoing the dictum that “you eat with your eyes.”

Her cooking actually starts first with visualizing what she would like the table to look like.

Kola said people are conditioned by the tableware industry to seek out white plates for everything.

She prefers, in some instances, black.

“Why white?” she said. “Play with the colors. A lot of food is white.”

She cooks with her grandchildren and puts out options for napkins and dinnerware so that they can come up with their own scheme.

As she worked her way into the cooking world, Kola began assimilating the chemistry involved and became adept at making substitutions.

“I do the same thing with pottery glazes,” she said.

Among her family’s favorite dishes are lamb shanks, which she browns slowly with lots of onion and garlic.

She later immerses the shanks in a good chicken or vegetable broth and lets the meat sit overnight before adding vegetables, such as parsnips.

“I look for deep complex flavors,” she said, adding that neither she nor Vaino likes spicy food or sweets.

Kola regularly dips into “The Flavor Principle Cookbook” by food editor Elisabeth Rozin.

She said it introduces cooks to different cuisines by presenting a method that reveals the way that culture combines flavors.

“It gives you permission to experiment,” she said. “It’s fun not doing the same thing over and over again.”

Her chicken liver pate is an example of wholesome, healthy and tasty.

“It’s a tremendous source of A and D vitamins,” said Kola (and this taster can attest to its high delicious factor).

Another dish she often prepares is Rosemary Potato Pie, which she says can feed 12 people, takes only one hour to prepare and can be frozen.

She and Vaino try to eat from local food producers as much as possible. She recommends “The Pilgrim Inn Cookbook” by Terry Foster as a creative, sound source for recipes.

A 4-foot-by-8-foot raised garden, planned carefully, can feed a family of four, she said.

“You can have cold crops, like carrots and beets, with herbs in between,” Kola said. “You can cover it easily and have food from the end of April until the end of October.”

Crème Celeste 1 cup heavy cream ½ cup sugar 1½ tsp. unflavored gelatin 3 Tbsps. cold water 1 cup sour cream 2 Tbsps. flavoring (vanilla extract, brandy, sherry, rum) Fruit toppings (berries, cut-up peaches, oranges) Combine cream and sugar in saucepan and heat, stirring until sugar dissolves. Remove the pan from heat and add gelatin, stirring until well mixed. Whip and then beat in the sour cream. Mix only until both are thoroughly blended. Add the flavoring. Pour mixture into lightly oiled or buttered two-cup container. Chill for 3-4 hours until firm. Spoon into small bowls and add fruit.