“Eat At Joe’s” dishes up local, quality food August 10, 2017 by Steve Fuller on Food, Lifestyle Burgers, served on rolls made by Biggi’s Organic Breads in Bangor, are one of the popular offerings at the Eat at Joe’s food truck. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Ellsworth residents Joe and Nancy Segari are the proprietors of the Eat at Joe’s food truck, which can be found in Bucksport and Brewer this year. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER Eat at Joe’s big blue truck, with its oversized burger logo, is easy to spot whether it is parked in Bucksport or Brewer. PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER BUCKSPORT — Joe Segari started his food truck, the aptly named “Eat at Joe’s,” with his wife, Nancy, three years ago with a simple mission in mind. “We just want to give people really healthy, clean food,” he said. “We’re just trying to give people good food.” For the Segaris, Ellsworth residents by way of their native New Jersey, that means food that not only tastes good but which has not been overly processed or filled with unnecessary additives like extra sugar. Eat at Joe’s is operating out of Bucksport and Brewer this summer. On Thursdays and Saturdays they are at the farmers market on Wilson Street in Brewer and on Fridays they are in Bucksport. There they are parked on Main Street overlooking the town’s waterfront and harbor, Fort Knox and the Penobscot Narrows Bridge and Observatory. Both Brewer and Bucksport are new locations after spending the past two years at the Home Depot parking lot in Ellsworth. The menu offers burgers, hot sandwiches such as Philly cheese steaks, homemade organic vegetarian chili, hand-cut French fries and Reuben sandwiches. Getting a tour of the food truck from the proprietor is like taking a whirlwind tour of Maine farms and food producers. Vegetables and chicken comes from the Crown O’ Maine Organic Cooperative, while the grass-fed beef products is supplied by Shaw Road Historic Farm in Dover-Foxcroft. Of the roast beef he gets from Shaw Road, Joe said, “It’s like butter,” with how smoothly it cuts. “You can’t get any better,” added Nancy. French fries served from the food truck are cut fresh and served hot.PHOTO BY STEVE FULLER The rolls the Segaris use are made by Biggi’s Organic Breads in Bangor and are specially made for the food truck. They might be called heavy-duty rolls, as the Segaris said they wanted to make sure the bread would be able to hold all the meat and vegetables they put on it. “The roll has to hold up while you eat it,” Nancy explained. “It can’t disintegrate.” Joe takes pride in running what he calls a sugarless food truck. He offers spring water, Spindrift sparkling water (which has no added sugar) and Green Bee blueberry dream soda, which is made in Brunswick and uses honey as a sweetener instead of sugar. Likewise, Joe makes his own ketchup for the truck and also uses honey rather than sugar. He also makes his own Russian dressing for the Reubens (the food truck’s most popular menu item), while Raye’s Mustard from Eastport rounds out the condiment lineup. Burgers are a close second in popularity to the Reuben sandwiches. “We’ve got the best burgers,” Nancy said. Among the few things not homemade or from Maine on the truck are the cheeses Joe uses: his Swiss comes from Switzerland and Cheddar from Vermont. Some of the food is extremely local, such as what they get from Quill’s End Farm in Penobscot. Farmers Heather and Phil Retberg supply Eat at Joe’s with the eggs and beef for their homemade meatballs. The Segaris described the Retbergs as “amazing” and said they have shared helpful information as they work together. Joe is, by his own admission, compulsive about what he eats and, by extension, what he serves his customers. He admires the Retbergs, who sell raw milk, but said he resents the facts that they and other farmers like them have to put warnings and disclaimers on their products simply because they are totally natural and haven’t had anything added or done to them. He thinks the onus should instead be on producers of mass-produced, highly processed foods. “You should have to sign something that says you’re eating garbage,” he said. Food has not always been what the Segaris do for a living — and even now, they say they are more focused on giving people a good eating experience than they are on turning a profit. “I care more about giving people the best food that I can give them then making a whole lot of money,” Joe said. His grandparents ran a macaroni factory in Newark when he was growing up, and he later worked in a steakhouse, but he eventually became a union plumber. Joe said he found himself bored when he retired, and after moving to Maine almost five years ago he said he asked Nancy, “Honey, can I get a food truck?” The year in Bucksport has been a good one for the Segaris. During the recent Bucksport Bay Festival, they went through almost 200 rolls and 40 pounds of beef. In addition to the various sandwiches, the Segaris also offer fresh yogurt smoothies made with products from Tide Mill Organic Farm in Edmunds. They use Maine organic blueberries in the smoothies, or bananas depending on the customer’s taste. Although the bananas are not from Maine — the Segaris can be forgiven for this non-local ingredient — they are, Joe was quick to note, all organic. Eat at Joe’s Who: Ellsworth residents Joe and Nancy Segari offering burgers, cheese steaks, Reubens, smoothies and more from their food truck. Where: 100 Main St., Bucksport and 318 Wilson St., Brewer When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Fridays in Bucksport and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays in Brewer at the farmers market on Wilson Street. The Segaris said they expect to be in Bucksport through Ghostport, which takes place in mid-October. Contact: Find “Eat at Joe’s” on Facebook or call 266-6069 Bio Latest Posts Steve FullerReporter at The Ellsworth American,Steve Fuller has worked at The Ellsworth American since 2012. 