Cookbook author serves up fine-tuned recipes

ELLSWORTH — Lemon and gingerbread checkerboard cookies, apple pie ice cream, triple chocolate layer pie, double-lemon pie with Eureka and Meyer lemons or how about a blueberry, blackberry and corn grunt?

Those are just a few of the flavor-jammed recipes in Irvin Lin’s cookbook “Marbled, Swirled and Layered: 150 recipes and variations for artful bars, cookies, pies, cakes and more” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016, 345 pages).

Lin is a photographer, designer, recipe developer and writer based in San Francisco.

His food blog, “Eat the Love,” was a finalist for the 2016 International Association of Culinary Professionals Best Recipe Blog Award.

Yet, “Marbled, Swirled and Layered” is not full of Lin’s blog recipes. Lin said 95 percent of the recipes in the book are new. The other 5 percent are ones that Lin had previously featured on his blog, but retooled for the book.

“I kind of realized after I’d been blogging for a while, that food blogging seems to be a little bit limited,” Lin said. “I wanted to create these recipes that were really great but wouldn’t necessarily do well on the internet.”

People searching for recipes on the internet are looking for “what’s the best chocolate chip cookie recipe,” Lin said.

Lin wanted to go much more in depth. He wanted to include sidebars to explain recipes and ingredients.

“And explain how to make the recipes your own,” added the cookbook author, who has been baking since he was a child in St. Louis, Mo.

“For my first book, I wanted a concept that would live by itself and not just be an extension of my blog,” Lin said. “I was thrilled that a lot of people understood it.”

Asking a baker to name a favorite recipe is like asking a mom which child is her favorite.

But a few recipes Lin is partial to from “Marbled, Swirled and Layered” include a Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache Tart, which has potato chips.

“People really love it,” Lin said.

Another is the Nostalgic Marshmallow-Filled Chocolate Cake, which looks like a Hostess Ding Dong only cake-sized.

“This book is for people who love to bake,” Lin said. “Certainly if you’re a beginner baker there are recipes you can pick up and do. I think it’s for passionate home bakers who want to experiment a little more.”

“It’s very easy for me living in San Francisco with my background to come up with these crazy recipes,” Lin said. “I tried to come up with things that pushed a little bit but weren’t outside the comfort zone.”

An example is Malted Chocolate Chip and Reverse Chip Cookies. This includes combining two doughs — one with chopped dark chocolate and the other with chopped white chocolate.

“Just a little bit different but at the end of the day still a chocolate chip cookie and everyone can relate to a chocolate chip cookie,” Lin said.

The Malted Chocolate Chip cookie recipe includes several recipes notes, including an explanation of two specialty flours called for — teff and mesquite. A page also is devoted to tips and tricks to improve your chocolate chip cookies.

Most of the recipes include at least one if not more flavor alternatives.

If you want to try Lin’s checkerboard cake recipe but aren’t wild about a raspberry and almond version, he includes a variation using orange and pistachio.

“Marbled” has a few checkerboard recipes — perhaps because Lin trained as a graphic designer. The way a recipe looks when finished is important to him.

In fact, Lin was feeling a bit disheartened while working at a graphic design firm when a friend encouraged him to start a food blog.

“It’s the perfect marriage,” he said. “I love food. I love design.

But, the clients were mostly chain and fast food restaurants, for which Lin doesn’t have a deep appreciation.

“I was working on a project for a major burger chain,” Lin said. “I was designing packaging for them.

“I had an epiphany that I was designing garbage,” said Lin. “I was designing stuff that people literally throw away. It was a low period in my life.”

“A friend of mine said instead of going home and zoning out in front of the TV, go home and do a project.”

That’s when he started “Eat the Love.” It was 2010.