Chocolate vanilla checkerboard cookies PHOTO BY LINDA XIAO Cookbook author serves up fine-tuned recipes July 18, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Food, Lifestyle ELLSWORTH — Lemon and gingerbread checkerboard cookies, apple pie ice cream, triple chocolate layer pie, double-lemon pie with Eureka and Meyer lemons or how about a blueberry, blackberry and corn grunt? Those are just a few of the flavor-jammed recipes in Irvin Lin’s cookbook “Marbled, Swirled and Layered: 150 recipes and variations for artful bars, cookies, pies, cakes and more” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, 2016, 345 pages). Lin is a photographer, designer, recipe developer and writer based in San Francisco. His food blog, “Eat the Love,” was a finalist for the 2016 International Association of Culinary Professionals Best Recipe Blog Award. Yet, “Marbled, Swirled and Layered” is not full of Lin’s blog recipes. Lin said 95 percent of the recipes in the book are new. The other 5 percent are ones that Lin had previously featured on his blog, but retooled for the book. “I kind of realized after I’d been blogging for a while, that food blogging seems to be a little bit limited,” Lin said. “I wanted to create these recipes that were really great but wouldn’t necessarily do well on the internet.” People searching for recipes on the internet are looking for “what’s the best chocolate chip cookie recipe,” Lin said. Lin wanted to go much more in depth. He wanted to include sidebars to explain recipes and ingredients. “And explain how to make the recipes your own,” added the cookbook author, who has been baking since he was a child in St. Louis, Mo. “For my first book, I wanted a concept that would live by itself and not just be an extension of my blog,” Lin said. “I was thrilled that a lot of people understood it.” Asking a baker to name a favorite recipe is like asking a mom which child is her favorite. But a few recipes Lin is partial to from “Marbled, Swirled and Layered” include a Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache Tart, which has potato chips. “People really love it,” Lin said. Another is the Nostalgic Marshmallow-Filled Chocolate Cake, which looks like a Hostess Ding Dong only cake-sized. “This book is for people who love to bake,” Lin said. “Certainly if you’re a beginner baker there are recipes you can pick up and do. I think it’s for passionate home bakers who want to experiment a little more.” “It’s very easy for me living in San Francisco with my background to come up with these crazy recipes,” Lin said. “I tried to come up with things that pushed a little bit but weren’t outside the comfort zone.” “Eat the Love” food blogger Irvin Lin has let his knowledge of flavors and textures go wild in recipes like Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache Tart, which calls for potato chips, to Nostalgic Marshmallow-Filled Chocolate Cake.PHOTO BY ALEC JOSEPH BATES An example is Malted Chocolate Chip and Reverse Chip Cookies. This includes combining two doughs — one with chopped dark chocolate and the other with chopped white chocolate. “Just a little bit different but at the end of the day still a chocolate chip cookie and everyone can relate to a chocolate chip cookie,” Lin said. The Malted Chocolate Chip cookie recipe includes several recipes notes, including an explanation of two specialty flours called for — teff and mesquite. A page also is devoted to tips and tricks to improve your chocolate chip cookies. Most of the recipes include at least one if not more flavor alternatives. If you want to try Lin’s checkerboard cake recipe but aren’t wild about a raspberry and almond version, he includes a variation using orange and pistachio. “Marbled” has a few checkerboard recipes — perhaps because Lin trained as a graphic designer. The way a recipe looks when finished is important to him. In fact, Lin was feeling a bit disheartened while working at a graphic design firm when a friend encouraged him to start a food blog. “It’s the perfect marriage,” he said. “I love food. I love design. But, the clients were mostly chain and fast food restaurants, for which Lin doesn’t have a deep appreciation. “I was working on a project for a major burger chain,” Lin said. “I was designing packaging for them. “I had an epiphany that I was designing garbage,” said Lin. “I was designing stuff that people literally throw away. It was a low period in my life.” “A friend of mine said instead of going home and zoning out in front of the TV, go home and do a project.” That’s when he started “Eat the Love.” It was 2010. Chocolate-Vanilla Checkerboard Cookies Makes about 48 cookies Vanilla dough: 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup confectioners’ sugar ½ cup granulated sugar 1 tsp. kosher salt 1 tsp. baking powder 1½ tsps. vanilla extract, 1 vanilla bean (optional, or increase the vanilla extract to 1 Tbsp.) 1 large egg 2½ cups all-purpose flour Chocolate dough 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted ½ cup granulated sugar 1½ tsps. baking powder 1 tsp. kosher salt 1 tsp. chocolate extract (optional, or increase the vanilla extract to 1½ tsps.) ½ tsp. vanilla extract 1 large egg ½ cup Dutch-processed cocoa powder 2 cups all-purpose flour Make the vanilla dough: Sift together the sugars, salt and baking powder. Combine the butter, sifted sugars, salt and baking powder in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the vanilla extract, then split the vanilla bean lengthwise and scrape the seeds into the batter with the back of a knife. Reserve the vanilla pod for another use. Add the egg. Beat until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Add the flour in three portions, beating on low speed to incorporate and scraping down the sides of the bowl between additions. Divide the dough in half and pat each half into a 6-inch square that is ½ inch thick. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes or overnight. Make the chocolate dough: Add the butter, both sugars, baking powder, and salt to the mixer bowl (no need to wash it). Beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add the chocolate and vanilla extracts and the egg and beat until incorporated, about 30 seconds. Add the cocoa powder, beating on low speed to incorporate and scraping down the sides of the bowl with a large spatula. Add the flour in two portions, beating to incorporate and scraping down the sides of the bowl between additions. Divide the dough in half and pat each half of the dough into a 6-inch square that is ½ inch thick. Wrap tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate until firm, about 30 minutes or overnight. Make the cookies: Preheat the oven to 350 F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper or Silpats. Remove the dough from the refrigerator. Brush the top of one of the vanilla dough squares with water. Place one of the chocolate dough squares on top of it, and press down firmly so the dough adheres. Brush the top of this chocolate dough with water and place the remaining vanilla dough square on top of that, pressing down firmly. Finally, brush the top of the vanilla square with water and place the remaining chocolate dough on top, pressing down firmly. You should have a 2-inch-thick stack of dough 6 inches square with alternating layers. Wrap with plastic wrap and return to the refrigerator until firm, about 30 minutes. Trim the edges of the dough to make a completely square piece. Set the trimmings aside to make marbled round cookies as a bonus (instructions in next step). Cut a ½-inch slice from the square and lay it down flat. Brush the top of it with water. Cut another ½-inch slice and rotate it 180 degrees so the pattern alternates with the bottom slice. Set it on the first slice and press down firmly. Repeat with the remaining cookie dough, chilling the dough as needed if it warms up and becomes sticky. Slice each stack of dough into ½-inch-thick cookies. To make marbled round cookies with the extra dough, brush the top of one trimming with water and place another trimming on top, with the dough strips alternating. Repeat until all the trimmings are placed on each other. Flatten and twist the trimmings together, turning clockwise with one hand and counterclockwise with the other. Form the dough into a 1½-inch-thick log that is about 12 inches long. Press down firmly to make sure the different doughs stick together. Wrap the log with plastic wrap and chill while you bake the checkerboard cookies. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets about 1 inch apart (keep the extra cookies chilled until ready to bake). Bake until the edges of the cookies start to brown ever so slightly, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheet for 10 minutes and then move the cookies to a wire cooling rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough. Once you have finished baking the checkerboard cookies, remove the marbled log from the refrigerator and slice into ½-inch-thick cookies. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool on the baking sheets for 10 minutes before moving to a wire cooling rack to cool completely. Lemon and gingerbread checkerboard cookies Make the lemon dough following the recipe for the vanilla dough, omitting the vanilla bean and reducing the vanilla extract to ½ tsp. Add 2 tsps. lemon extract and proceed as directed. To make the gingerbread dough, beat together ¾ cup (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, ½ cup confectioners’ sugar, 1⁄3 cup packed dark brown sugar, 1⁄3 cup dark molasses, 1 tsp. kosher salt, ¼ tsp. baking soda, 2½ tsps. ground ginger, 1½ tsps. ground cinnamon, ½ tsp. ground nutmeg, and ¼ tsp. ground cloves in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until fluffy, about 3 minutes on medium speed. Beat in 1 large egg, then add 2½ cups all-purpose flour in three portions, beating to incorporate and scraping down the sides of the bowl between additions. Shape the doughs into squares, assemble, and bake as directed. 