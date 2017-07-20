Class to focus on classic French tart

GOULDSBORO — Summer in Maine is the best time to bake a tart bursting with freshly sliced tomatoes or just picked berries.

To that end, tart aficionado Jackie Lerman will teach the basics of making a classic French tart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, as part of the 2017 Schoodic Arts Festival. The class will take place at the Masonic Hall in Winter Harbor.

Lerman recently baked and studied for a year in Nimes, France, as part of a foreign language immersion program. Her host mother was an avid baker.

The Williamsburg, Va., native explained that Nimes, located in the south of France, is near the Languedoc region, known for its rosé wines.

“My host mother loved making tarts,” Lerman said. “We’d look at the market and see what was available. When I came back I just got more and more into tarts and making them.”

“They’re simple, easy to make and can adapt to any flavor profile you want,” Lerman said.

Lerman, who will start her senior year of high school in the fall, has already been baking and cooking for years.

She had been taking cooking classes at Schoodic Arts for All until a few years ago when instructor Dan Keegan recruited her as his assistant. On Aug. 7, the roles will reverse and Keegan will assist Lerman.

“Because of her knowledge of culinary technique, she anticipated my every need in terms of how to help prepare food, what implements to choose, being able to see when things needed more attention,” Keegan said.

“It’s extremely rewarding for me to see her grow and develop her skills and abilities and for me to be able to help her with her first class,” Keegan said. “I look forward to the upcoming “role reversal” where I can assist her in her “French Art of the Tart” class.

On a recent weekday, Lerman was baking multiple tarts as well as a strawberry pavlova to feed family members and houseguests who gather at the family compound off West Bay Road in Gouldsboro.

Inspiration comes from whatever’s fresh at farm stands — Ambrose Farm Stand is a favorite — or a friend’s garden.

“I like looking at tarts on Pinterest,” she said. “I’ll see different shapes and decoration ideas.”

Lerman might adorn hers with leaves or vines, which she cuts free-hand from pastry dough.

“The Great British Baking Show,” and its former host, Mary Berry, is another inspiration.

Lerman relies on two cookbooks in particular to create tarts: “Once Upon a Tart” by Frank Mentesana and Jerome Audureau. Lerman was inspired to pick up the book after eating delicious meals at the eponymous restaurant in New York City.

“Once Upon a Tart” is good for finding “great flavor combinations” and nut crust recipes, Lerman said.

She also relies on Cook’s Illustrated’s “The New Best Recipe” to explain the science behind baking.

Students who attend Lerman’s class will learn how to prepare two basic crusts as well as fillings and how to customize them.

Lerman will show students how to prepare a basic fruit tart and a roasted eggplant and tomato tart with a pesto base.

The baker said the best tart she ever ate was in France, of course. Lerman described it as “a really good perfect raspberry tart with a pastry cream.”

The “French Art of the Tart” class is open to ages 12 and up and costs $75 per person. To sign up, call Schoodic Arts for All at 963-2569 and visit www.schoodicartsforall.org.