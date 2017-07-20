A tomato and Camembert tart PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Class to focus on classic French tart July 20, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Food, Lifestyle GOULDSBORO — Summer in Maine is the best time to bake a tart bursting with freshly sliced tomatoes or just picked berries. To that end, tart aficionado Jackie Lerman will teach the basics of making a classic French tart from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7, as part of the 2017 Schoodic Arts Festival. The class will take place at the Masonic Hall in Winter Harbor. Lerman recently baked and studied for a year in Nimes, France, as part of a foreign language immersion program. Her host mother was an avid baker. Jackie Lerman of Gouldsboro rolls out pastry dough in preparation for making a tomato and Camembert tart. She recently honed her baking skills during a foreign language immersion program in Nimes, France.PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN The Williamsburg, Va., native explained that Nimes, located in the south of France, is near the Languedoc region, known for its rosé wines. “My host mother loved making tarts,” Lerman said. “We’d look at the market and see what was available. When I came back I just got more and more into tarts and making them.” “They’re simple, easy to make and can adapt to any flavor profile you want,” Lerman said. Lerman, who will start her senior year of high school in the fall, has already been baking and cooking for years. She had been taking cooking classes at Schoodic Arts for All until a few years ago when instructor Dan Keegan recruited her as his assistant. On Aug. 7, the roles will reverse and Keegan will assist Lerman. “Because of her knowledge of culinary technique, she anticipated my every need in terms of how to help prepare food, what implements to choose, being able to see when things needed more attention,” Keegan said. “It’s extremely rewarding for me to see her grow and develop her skills and abilities and for me to be able to help her with her first class,” Keegan said. “I look forward to the upcoming “role reversal” where I can assist her in her “French Art of the Tart” class. On a recent weekday, Lerman was baking multiple tarts as well as a strawberry pavlova to feed family members and houseguests who gather at the family compound off West Bay Road in Gouldsboro. Inspiration comes from whatever’s fresh at farm stands — Ambrose Farm Stand is a favorite — or a friend’s garden. “I like looking at tarts on Pinterest,” she said. “I’ll see different shapes and decoration ideas.” Lerman says the pastry dough “is very forgiving.” If it breaks, “you can play patchwork with it and it turns out fine.”PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Lerman might adorn hers with leaves or vines, which she cuts free-hand from pastry dough. “The Great British Baking Show,” and its former host, Mary Berry, is another inspiration. Lerman relies on two cookbooks in particular to create tarts: “Once Upon a Tart” by Frank Mentesana and Jerome Audureau. Lerman was inspired to pick up the book after eating delicious meals at the eponymous restaurant in New York City. “Once Upon a Tart” is good for finding “great flavor combinations” and nut crust recipes, Lerman said. She also relies on Cook’s Illustrated’s “The New Best Recipe” to explain the science behind baking. Students who attend Lerman’s class will learn how to prepare two basic crusts as well as fillings and how to customize them. Lerman will show students how to prepare a basic fruit tart and a roasted eggplant and tomato tart with a pesto base. The baker said the best tart she ever ate was in France, of course. Lerman described it as “a really good perfect raspberry tart with a pastry cream.” The “French Art of the Tart” class is open to ages 12 and up and costs $75 per person. To sign up, call Schoodic Arts for All at 963-2569 and visit www.schoodicartsforall.org. Tomato and Camembert Tart If you’re not a fan of Camembert, baker Jackie Lerman says you can substitute any soft cheese-such as brie or goat’s milk cheese. “The thing I love about this crust is it’s very forgiving,” said Lerman. If it breaks, “you can play patchwork with it and it turns out fine.” Crust: 1½ cups all purpose flour ¼ tsp. salt Pinch of sugar 6 Tbsps. (¾ stick) chilled butter, cut into ½-inch cubes 2 Tbsps. plus ¾ tsp. chilled solid vegetable shortening, cut into ½-inch pieces 4-5 Tbsps. cold water Dried beans or pie weights Whisk flour, salt, and sugar in medium bowl. Add butter and shortening; rub in with fingertips until mixture resembles coarse meal. Add 4 tablespoons cold water. Work mixture with fingertips until dough comes together in large clumps, adding more water by teaspoonfuls if dry. Gather dough into ball; flatten into disk. Wrap in plastic; chill at least 1 hour. Preheat oven to 400 F. Roll out dough on floured work surface to about a ¼-inch thickness. Carefully transfer dough to the pan. Press dough onto bottom and sides of the pan. Chill for at least 25 minutes. Line crust with foil or parchment paper; fill with dried beans or pie weights. Bake crust until sides of crust are set, about 18 minutes. Remove foil and beans. 2 Tbsps. Dijon mustard a handful of chopped basil, thyme, and fennel 1 clove of garlic 8 oz. Camembert or brie cheese 4-5 tomatoes, Campari variety if you can find them 3 Tbsps. olive oil Preparation: Pre-heat oven to 375 F. Combine the oil, basil, thyme, fennel and garlic and let sit at least 2 hours. Take the pre-baked tart shell and spread a thin layer of the mustard on the bottom. Lay out the tomatoes, layering with the cheese to form a circle pattern in the tart shell. Brush on the oil and herbs with a pastry brush and bake for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown. Let the tart cool for 15 minutes and serve warm. 