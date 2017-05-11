In chef’s hands, vegetables sparkle, come alive

If Chef Joshua McFadden can help a former Fine Cooking Magazine publisher improve her culinary game, imagine what his new cookbook can do for the rest of us.

McFadden took a two-year break from restaurants to manage Eliot Coleman and Barbara Damrosch’s Four Season Farm in Brooksville. He says that experience changed his experience of food.

McFadden and the aforementioned former magazine publisher, Martha Holmberg, have written “Six Seasons: A New Way with Vegetables (Artisan Books, 384 pages, $35).

Holmberg is chief executive officer of the International Association of Culinary Professionals. She was publisher at Fine Cooking from 2003 to 2005 and editor-in-chief from 1993 to 2003.

When writing the book, Holmberg said she spent a lot of time eating at McFadden’s Portland restaurant, Ava Gene’s. The pair also cooked together occasionally.

“I learned how delicious vegetables can be,” Holmberg said. “Obviously, I’m a cook and I love fresh produce and I have a vegetable garden. I’m pretty comfortable in the world of vegetable cookery.”

But, McFadden taught her about bringing “tension” to a dish.

“He brings tension to a dish by the way he seasons it and by the way he chooses to put certain things in there,” Holmberg said. “He’ll make sure there’s a sweet accent and a hot one and a creamy one but it’s also crunchy. He gets these contrasts that bring this really beautiful tension of deliciousness to the dish. That was really fun for me.”

McFadden said he thinks people have “a disconnect” when it comes to cooking in season. “I just think that there’s still a ways to go for people to understand that cooking is fun and easy.”

McFadden is a Wisconsin native who studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Portland, Ore. He has worked in several kitchens, including Franny’s, Momfuku, Lupa and Blue Hill in New York as well as North Pond in Chicago and Lark Creek Inn and Roxanne’s in the San Francisco Bay area.

While managing Four Season Farm, McFadden completely transformed his approach to cooking. It was there that he developed an appreciation for every part of the plant — root to leaf — and learned to coax the best from vegetables at their peak.

In the “Six Seasons” foreword, Damrosch and Coleman wrote, “put a chef in the garden and amazing things can happen. Joshua and the crew grew everything from celtuce to saltwort that summer and he was even bolder as a cook, grilling outside in the dark and throwing fistfuls of whole herbs into exquisitely dressed salads. People flocked to eat his food and still do.”

After Four Seasons, he went to Rome to work at Alice Waters’ Rome Sustainable Food Project, which provides the community of the American Academy in Rome with seasonal, nutritious and delicious food.

The American Academy in Rome describes itself as the oldest American overseas center for independent study and advanced research in the arts and humanities.

After working at Four Seasons and spending time in Rome, McFadden said he realized he needed to work with “real food, simple food, in season.” That’s how he ended up as chef and owner of Ava Gene’s in Portland, Ore.

At Ava Gene’s, everything is made in house, McFadden said. The staff even mills the grains for pasta and bread.

“We’ve redefined what salad means,” McFadden said. Maybe patrons have thought of leafy greens as a salad but after dining at Ava Gene’s, they might think of broccoli as a salad — not just a side dish.

“People don’t anticipate liking vegetables as much as they do,” McFadden said.

Back to making cooking easy and fun — a priority with “Six Seasons.”

“I really wanted to teach people how to cook more than tell them how to cook,” McFadden said. “I definitely didn’t want to write a chef-driven cookbook.”

To that end, a 50-page introductory sections includes pieces titled “How Getting Dirty Helped Me Become a Cook” and “How This Book Can Help You Become a Better Cook.”

The authors don’t assume the reader knows how to do things like make croutons or bread crumbs or toast garlic or dress a salad. All of those basics and more, including recipes for several butters, sauces, creams and vinaigrettes are in the introduction in a “Go-To Recipes” chapter.

But, even if you’ve been growing and cooking vegetables for decades, there are lots of recipes for you to try — 225 to be exact.

The book is divided by season: Spring, Early Summer, Midsummer, Late Summer, Fall and Winter.

“There isn’t a big standard repertoire of interesting vegetable dishes,” Holmberg said. When most people think of vegetables, “you think salad and roasted root vegetable,” she said.

“Six Seasons” helps you move beyond those standbys.

One of Holmberg’s favorite recipes from “Six Seasons” is Beet Slaw with Pistachios and Raisins.

Make a slaw of raw beets using a large box grater and add mint leaves and parsley leaves. Also make a pistachio butter and put a smear of pistachio butter on each plate before topping the butter with the slaw. Sometimes Holmberg uses half carrots/half beets or swaps cilantro for the parsley.

“It’s so pretty and you can make it ahead and you can kind of make it for all seasons,” Holmberg said. “People just love it — they’re really surprised. It lasts in the refrigerator for a couple of days.”

The beet slaw with pistachio butter is a recipe that showcases McFadden’s culinary genius, she said.

“I would have made a nice slaw,” Holmberg said. “I never would have thought to put pistachio butter underneath. That’s a real Josh thing.”

“He’s a genius chef/recipe creator,” Holmberg said. “The ideas just come bubbling out of him. My expertise is making that into a recipe for home cooks.”

Beet Slaw with Pistachios and Raisins Serves 4 The pistachio butter underneath the slaw is like an Asian peanut sauce, bringing a much fuller nut flavor than the pistachios could offer alone. As you eat the dish, the juices from the slaw dissolve into the pistachio butter and make a crazy good sort of vinaigrette. 2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled ½ cup golden raisins 2 Tbsps. white wine vinegar 1¼ pounds beets, peeled; use a mix of colors if you can 2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice ½ cup lightly packed flat-leaf parsley leaves ¼ cup lightly packed mint leaves ½ tsp. dried chile flakes Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper Extra-virgin olive oil Pistachio Butter (recipe follows) Combine the garlic, raisins and vinegar in a large bowl and let sit for 1 hour. Grate the beets on the large holes of a box grater or cut into fine julienne. Yes, your hands will get stained, but the color fades quickly. Remove the garlic from the raisins and discard. Add the beets, lemon juice, most of the parsley and mint (save the rest for finishing) and chile flakes. Season with 1½ teaspoons salt and lots of black pepper and toss. Let it sit for about 5 minutes and then taste. The slaw should be tart, spicy, peppery, and sweet. Adjust the seasoning, if necessary, then add ¼ cup olive oil. Toss and taste again. To serve, spread a layer of pistachio butter onto each plate and top with the slaw. Finish with the reserved fresh herbs and a drizzle of olive oil.