Bar Harbor baker fills niche along Route 3 corridor July 3, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Food, Lifestyle Sugar Bakery's Summer Berry Stacks (top), a graham cracker crust with layers of berries, white cake, mascarpone and white chocolate frosting, are proving popular. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Cupcakes options include cookie monster with the requisite bright blue frosting. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Robin Wright is baking up a storm at Sugar Bakery in Trenton and the Pink Pastry Shop in Bar Harbor. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Peanut butter chips dot a rich chocolate confection. THE PINK PASTRY SHOP PHOTO Choices of whoopie pies range from blueberry to pumpkin spice. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Beverage selections at Sugar Bakery in Trenton. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN TRENTON — Fans of The Pink Pastry Shop in Bar Harbor can now avoid the construction and get their sugar fix closer to home. Robin Wright, who has owned Bar Harbor's Down East Deli for a decade, recently opened Sugar Bakery at 9 Oak Point Road near the Route 3 intersection. Crispy elephant ear pastries topped with slivered almonds, whoopie pies, donuts, cupcakes, cookies and cannoli can be found just off the busy commuter corridor between Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island. Flakey elephant ears garnished with almond slivers are among the diverse baked goods.PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Sugar Bakery, like its big sister in Bar Harbor, also offers espresso drinks as well as drip coffee. The shop has frozen drinks, including frozen coffee and fruit smoothies. Wright, a New Hampshire native, craved a good cup of coffee and cannoli, prompting her to open The Pink Pastry Shop at 75 Main St. in Bar Harbor. Business has been good, so Wright needed more baking space. On an average week, Pink Pastry customers buy 1,200 cupcakes and 1,500 whoopie pies. So she bought and renovated the Oak Point Road building to create a commercial kitchen for the Bar Harbor shop. But, with 3,600 square feet and a spare espresso machine, Wright said she decided to see if Trenton wanted its own bakery, and it does. "The specialty is sugar," Wright quipped. But, there are a few pastries that are customer favorites, including the blueberry lemon whoopie pies. There are more flavors of whoopie pies as well, including maple, pumpkin spice, chocolate and chocolate chip, to name a few. Another customer favorite is a summer berry stack, which has a graham cracker crust, berries, white cake, mascarpone and white chocolate frosting. Blueberry pies are available whole or by the slice. The bakery offers cupcakes, including cookie monster with the requisite bright blue frosting. The display case includes lemon mascarpone cake and white chocolate blueberry cheesecake. Sugar Bakery is open daily 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more info and to place orders, call 667-7667.