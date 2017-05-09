Troupe offers staged reading of A.R. Gurney play

LAMOINE — The citizens of Lamoine are true heroes of the arts community. This little town of 1,600 or so fields one of the county’s most serious amateur theater troupes, Lamoine Community Arts, which presents in the tiny Grange Hall fully staged plays and dramatic readings of provocative contemporary and classic dramas and comedies.

As admirable as this is, it’s the citizens who are not directly involved in these productions who are the real heroes here. It seems as if just about everyone in town who isn’t performing on stage comes to watch those who are, supporting their hometown theater in a way that would make Broadway blush.

“It’s true, our plays have become something of a tradition for the community — like the harvest supper,” says Brent Hutchins who is directing this year’s “Readers Theater,” the LCA’s popular spring theatrical offering.

“We wanted to do two productions a year,” Hutchins says. “But spring is such a busy time for everyone we decided to do these dramatic readings instead of a fully staged production.”

That being said, Hutchins confesses that this year’s reading of A.R. Gurney’s “What I Did Last Summer,” which will be presented May 12 and 13, is more staged than the troupe’s usual “black box” mode — bare stage with actors, dressed in black, reading dialogue while seated.

Among the many other avatars he assumes in his busy life —including actor, playwright, antique dealer and contractor —Hutchins is a carpenter and he couldn’t resist building a trio of sturdy beach chairs and installing a beachy backdrop for center stage. He also has assembled a simple cottage setting for stage left and a sitting room area for stage right. The actors will be costumed appropriately for the era.

“It’s good thing Carol is around to stop me, or we would have a full-blown production,” Hutchins says. He’s speaking of Carol Korty, a founding member of LCA and who continues to be its artistic director. Even when Korty, whom he considers his mentor in all things theatrical, is not physically in the building Hutchins says he can hear her voice in his head telling him to simplify and edit his artistic impulses and sometimes he listens to it.

“Directing is both scarier and more rewarding for me than acting,” he says. “Acting involves a lot of ego, directing is all about giving. It’s about helping your actors and the work shine, not yourself. And, as an actor, I can empathize with what they’re going through when they’re struggling, which is also what makes it scary. You want so much for them to succeed. It’s a big responsibility.”

He feels especially responsible for his lead, Carlton Johnson, who reads for Charlie, a middle-aged man reminiscing about a pivotal summer in his teens.

“Carlton’s one of my poker buddies,” says Hutchins, “and even though he hasn’t been on a stage since high school, I had a feeling he’d be great as Charlie so I convinced him to show up at the auditions. Turns out he’s a natural and best of all he’s having fun — says it’s a hoot.”

At a rehearsal last Friday, the other five cast members also seemed to be having fun, which indicates they have forgiven their director for making more work for them during this busy time of year.

Perhaps it’s the play that makes it so worth their while. Set at the end of World War II in a summer community on the shores of Lake Erie, it’s about a boy — who sounds very much like the young playwright, Gurney, himself — and the people who, one special summer, had a profound effect on his future.

There’s Charlie’s beleaguered mother, Grace (read by Anne Stocking), who, with her husband at sea in the Pacific Theater, must cope alone with their rebellious, potty-mouthed son, and his lovelorn, whiny sister Elsie (Kathryn Walsh). There’s Charlie’s best friend and romantic rival, the hormonally charged and goofy Ted (Dan Clemens); his first love, the pretty, chatterbox Bonny (Honeybee Heyman) and especially the eccentric woman next door Anna (Robin Veysey), who hires Charlie as a handyman and teaches him there is more to life than Latin lessons and neatly mowed lawns.

It’s a journey of liberation that almost kills Charlie on its way to helping him find his artistic voice. And it’s a journey that just about everyone who has made it past adolescence has, to some degree, experienced.

While some of the action is acted out and much of the dialogue is memorized, the actors will be holding their scripts.

An advantage to presenting the play in this reading format, says Hutchins, is that it preserves the integrity of the text and keeps the pace fast and snappy. In fact, he says, he discourages them from going off book too often.

“Our audiences are wonderful,” he says, “but we like to let ’em out before they start looking at their watches.”

The audiences who attend this weekend’s performances, however, will have precious little time for clock watching, as they will far more likely be riveted to the unfolding story and, like Charlie, reminiscing about the times, places and people in their own lives that made all the difference.

There will be two performances of “What I did Last Summer,” Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, both at 7 p.m. at the Lamoine-Bayside Grange on Route 184.

Those who appreciate this semi-staged exposure to A.R Gurney will be pleased to hear that LCA plans another Gurney play “The Dining Room” for its big fall production.