“Our Town” production to feature many locals

ELLSWORTH — When “Our Town” is performed at The Grand later this fall, it will be both a production of Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning 1938 play and a reflection of the greater Ellsworth community because of who is in the cast.

“I really wanted to embrace the community so people would see people in the community when they come to see the show,” said The Grand’s Executive Director Nick Turner, who also is directing the play.

“Our Town” will run the last two weekends of next month, Friday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 22 and Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29. Shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays.

The play is set in the fictional town of Grover’s Corners, N.H. at the dawn of the 20th century and tells the story of the community through the day-to-day lives of its citizens. Turner has directed the play before, and while he said some people are put off by the subject of death he finds the play on the whole to be “hopeful and uplifting.”

“I love it,” he said. “I love the script, I love the play.”

The cast, which has just started rehearsing, is a mix of newcomers to The Grand stage and veteran local performers. With the character’s name listed first, followed by the actor’s name and their town of residence, the cast includes:

Stage manager, Jim Pendergist (Ellsworth); Dr. Gibbs, Randall Simons (Lamoine); Joe Crowell, Zachary Spreng (Bangor); Howie Newsome, Roman Perez (Ellsworth); Mrs. Gibbs, Tracy Green (Ellsworth); Mrs. Webb, Jennifer Torrance (Ellsworth); George Gibbs, Brady Kelley (Steuben); Rebecca Gibbs, Sophie Torrance (Ellsworth); Wally Webb, Noah Torrance (Ellsworth); Emily Webb, Aliza Dwyer (Ellsworth); Professor Willard, Emory Robotham (Ellsworth); Mr. Webb, Josh Torrance (Ellsworth); Simon Stimson, TBD; Mrs. Soames, Rachel Kohrman Ramos (Ellsworth); Constable Warren, Ben Speed (Franklin); Si Crowell, TBD; Sam Craig, Paul Allen (Bangor) and Joe Stoddard and Tim Searchfield (Bar Harbor).

Turner said the roles of several characters — woman in the balcony, man in the auditorium, and lady in the box — “will be cameo appearances every show of noted members of the community.”

Nicole Cardano of Tremont, Rose Kazmierczak, Savannah Hasham, Deb Ashmore and Abbie Green (all of Ellsworth) round out the cast list as “The Living and The Dead.”

Turner described the cast as “super excited” to be part of the play.

“I think many of them sort of saw this as a kind of opportunity to do something they haven’t done in a long time that is a passion of theirs,” he said.

For “Our Town,” ticket prices are $20 for adults and seniors, $18 for Grand members and military personnel, $10 for students (age 17 and under). To reserve seats, call 667-9500 and visit www.grandonline.org.