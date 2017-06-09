“Sylvia” bounds onto New Surry Theatre stage

BLUE HILL — “Sylvia,” American playwright A.R. Gurney’s comedic masterpiece about a marriage and a dog, will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater.

The New Surry Theatre & Performing Arts School production runs weekends through July 1.

Rebecca Poole, who originally brought “Sylvia” to the Blue Hill stage six years ago, is directing the play. Leanne Nickon, who played the poodle-Labrador mix in NST’s former production, will return in the role of the increasingly alienated and irate wife Kate while Randall Simons will play the husband, Greg.

Matt Murphy plays Tom, Phyllis and Leslie while Nina Robinson-Poole prances and preens onstage as the incomparable Sylvia.

“Gurney’s story makes me laugh and cry at the same time,” says Poole.

“Sylvia” begins with Greg encountering Sylvia — a stray dog — in a park in New York. He takes a liking to her and decides to bring her home. However, Greg’s wife, Kate, does not share his fondness for the mutt. As Greg’s love for Sylvia grows, a romantic triangle of sorts forms between Greg, Kate and Sylvia. Will Sylvia stay in her new home? Will Greg and Kate stay married?

Gurney’s play has become legendary for its hilarious exploration of the relationships humans form with their pets. Funny, sweet and very much geared toward adults (in both language and content), the course of this play changes everyone involved.

“Sylvia” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 16-17, 23-24 and June 30-July 1. A matinee will be staged at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 25. Tickets cost $15 per person and $12 for students and seniors. On opening night, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is sponsoring a limited number of $5 tickets. To reserve seats, call 200-4720 and visit www.newsurrytheatre.org.