Student one-acts to debut at drama fest

Both Ellsworth and Sumner Memorial high schools this year are taking a creative risk with their entries in the Maine State Drama Festival regionals being held March 10 and 11.

EHS will stage “Blue Neighborhood,” by senior Connor Wubbenhorst, at Lawrence High School in Fairfield while Sumner Memorial will present its written work “Unaccepted” by junior Joshua Bamford at Mount Desert Island High School.

While this is a first for Sumner’s theater program, EHS presented an original play at last year’s competition. Written by former student Georgia Zildjian, “Bound,” earned much critical praise and high scores from the regional festival judges for its provocative exploration of women’s rights.

Connor Wubbenhorst, the young playwright of “Blue Neighborhood,” is sanguine about how his play will be received by festival judges.

“With original plays, I think the judges tend to be more critical — they look for the flaws,” he says. “But I’m less interested in winning prizes than having a say on some important issues.”

His play certainly addresses some of the weighty issues of the day — gender identity, sexual orientation, body image and teen suicide.

Connor says “Blue Neighborhood” has been a work in progress since his sophomore year when the first three of his eventual nine characters began to take form and voice on the written page. He says over the next two years the other voices emerged.

His play is not so much of a story with a beginning, middle and end as it is a reaction to a tragic event. Two teenagers unable to cope with the confusion over who they are and who others think they are supposed to be commit suicide. The other characters in the play represent their friends, their parents and neighbors as they try to make sense of the tragedy, expressing their anger, surprise, guilt and hurt in Connor’s impressively expressive language.

“There is no place to plant my roots here, and no place to spread my wings,” Tyde (Garrett Moyer) laments about a community that does not accept him as he is nor gives him the space to grow into who he is meant to be.

“Everyone is talking, but all I hear is car alarms!” Laurelle cries out in frustration at being unable to winnow out true communication from noise — something to which we can all relate.

The young playwright shows a strong understanding of classic theatrical forms, such as the impact a Greek chorus can have in underscoring or clarifying a thought or action. He also wisely breaks up the blocks of dialogue in a couple of well-timed places with songs, performed hauntingly by cast members Ashley Hudson and Raiya Vickberg.

Asked about the confusion engendered by his casting a woman (Aliza Dwyer) in the male role of Parker, he explains, that is precisely what he had in mind. Parker too is confused about his/her gender identity.

Connor, who aspires to be a professional playwright, says his cast was more than supportive in taking on the challenging issues raised in his play.

“They wanted to be a part of it from the start,” he says, “and the play has grown and changed with the actors who play the roles.”

Sumner High’s Joshua Bamford also has written a play about sexual orientation. He has taken the lead role, as well, in “Unaccepted,” a coming-out story set in the 1970s. He plays Todd, a teenager who has just told his parents and friends he is gay, with troubling results. As a gay teen himself, Bamford says he is more comfortable in his own skin than Todd is, and has been more accepted by his peers and supported by his parents. But, he says, it is still not a welcoming or safe world for the LGBT community and he does have family members and friends who have been subjected to physical and emotional abuse because of who they are.

“Most everyone at Sumner is cool with homosexuality,” Bamford says. “But I feel it’s a message that needs to be said. Things like what Todd experiences happen all the time. This is not OK. We need to stop the abuse.”

Area audiences will get to see “Unaccepted” March 11 at MDIHS as the second performance of the Saturday afternoon session. But the Maine Principal’s Association, which sponsors the event, has seen fit to scatter our four area high schools to three different venues, sending EHS to Lawrence High School in Fairfield and Bucksport and George Stevens Academy to Camden.

Both EHS and GSA however, plan public performances closer to home. GSA’s one-act, “Arabian Nights,” will have two open dress rehearsals at the school’s gym on Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9, at 7 p.m. and EHS is working on a date after the regionals. Also competing at MDIHS will be Bangor, Brewer, Belfast, Shead Memorial and Deer Isle-Stonington high schools as well as Hampden and Washington academies.