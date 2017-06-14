Stookeys to perform “One Light, Many Candles” in Bangor

ELLSWORTH — Thousands of religions exist in the world yet they all have one common denominator: love, according to the Rev. Betty Stookey of Blue Hill.

This idea forms the basis for a program that Stookey and her husband, award-winning singer/composer Noel Paul Stookey, created 12 years ago called “One Light, Many Candles.”

The couple will present “One Light, Many Candles” on Saturday, June 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gracie Theater in Bangor.

The concert is a fundraiser for the Bangor YMCA, which is marking its 150th anniversary. Tickets are $20.

“One Light, Many Candles” is a multi-faith program in word and song, Stookey said.

“What it’s all about is trying to bring people together to understand that the base of every single religion in the world is the concept of love,” she said. “I think people forget that.”

“I think a lot of churches are putting people off because they demand exclusive attention to their faith,” Stookey said. “I think people are realizing there are other faiths in the world we need to respect and honor.”

“We all need to come together,” Stookey said. “There is too much hatred and killing because of religion.”

Incidentally, there are 12 major religions in the world and 4,000 lesser known ones, according to the reverend.

Stookey said the performance, which includes her speaking with the audience interspersed with Noel singing, is “really fun.”

“It’s not just a lecture,” she said. “It’s a feel-good program to leave people hopeful. I just think it’s an important thing for people to hear. We need it today.”

When Stookey attended Harvard Divinity School, she said she was struck by how many different religions there are in the world. She wondered how each was connected.

The Stookeys also will perform “One Light, Many Candles” in Brunswick Sept. 14 at First Parish Church.

For more information visit http://onelightmanycandles.org/.