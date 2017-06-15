Singer-songwriter Valerie Orth coming to ‘make some noise’

STONINGTON — Like many children, Valerie Orth was captivated by the spirit and drama of performance and song while growing up in New Jersey.

“I’ve had a long love interest with music,” Orth recalled. “I basically came out singing.”

Orth eventually decided to pursue and parlay that passion into a career. The Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter and producer will return to the Stonington Opera House and perform from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 15.

Orth describes her music as “electro alternative pop.” She finds inspiration from many different alternative artists and bands, but she produces her music to create a unique sound. She uses high-tech production skills and distinct instruments to compose an assembly of soft beats and smooth vocals.

“It’s hard to put my music in a box,” Orth said. “It’s very unique because I have influences from a lot of different artists and producers.”

She began her career in songwriting in college. Since then, Orth has released numerous singles. Her third album, “Wake You,” was released in January.

She finds her muse for her lyrics in her daily life and personal relationships. With songs like “Call You My Own” and “Make Your Move,” Orth likens her songs’ lyrics to composed journal entries.

“Most of my music is based on a story, even if it’s metaphorical,” Orth said. “It’s not like I just pick up my guitar and start singing. It’s digging really deep into a song.”

Orth is still learning much about the world of production and music. She has traveled to Berlin and San Francisco to continue to hone her skill. She will perform a variety of her songs during the concert in Stonington, including covers of popular ’90s songs with an electro-fusion twist.

“The Stonington Opera House performance is so special because I’m not touring much right now, so I’m really excited,” Orth said. “It’s going to be a holistic view of past stuff and what I’m doing now.”

Orth is currently working with Female Frequency, an artistic collaborative that encourages women to produce and compose music, to release a new EP next year. She hopes to inspire her fans to get involved in the music industry.

“I like to show it’s totally possible to do it as a woman,” Orth said. “[Music’s] been really a part of me. I can’t imagine life without it.”

Tickets cost $18 per person. To reserve seats, call 367-2788 and visit www.operahousearts.org.