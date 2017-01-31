Shirley Valentine’s Day coming up

BLUE HILL — After years of marriage, 42-year-old Liverpool housewife Shirley Bradshaw often finds herself alone, talking to the kitchen wall as she prepares her husband’s meals. When a friend offers her a trip to Greece, she seizes the chance to rediscover the adventurous Shirley Valentine she once was.

That’s the plot of English playwright Willy Russell’s award-winning comedy “Shirley Valentine,” which will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Blue Hill Town Hall Theater.

Presented by New Surry Theatre, “Shirley Valentine” is a one-woman show starring Johannah Blackman in the title role. Blackman is known for her performances in “The Rainmaker,” “Sabrina Fair” and “Carousel.” The show is directed by Bill Raiten and stage managed by Randall Simons.

“The world has always loved theater and plays like ‘Shirley Valentine’ make us remember where that love came from,” says Raiten. “Simple, honest and totally absorbing theater.”

In the play, the audience follows Shirley’s thoughts as she assesses her life with insight and humor and then watches her change into a beautiful, confident and loving human being.

“It’s absolutely amazing what the author has been able to achieve and equally amazing to see an actress take those words and put feelings into the hearts of everyone watching her performance,” Raiten continued.

The set is designed and constructed by Peter Stark and Frank John (and includes a working stove!).

A caution: This play contains adult language and themes and is not appropriate for young children.

“Shirley Valentine” will be presented at 7 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Thanks to Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, New Surry Theatre will offer a limited number of $5 tickets on opening night as part of a new program called “Theater for All.” Otherwise, tickets cost $15 per adult and $12 for students and seniors. To reserve seats, call 200-4720 or go to www.newsurrytheatre.org.