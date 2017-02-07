Say ‘I love you’ with a song

For $35, Mainely Music Chorus quartet members Eric Stover of Verona Island, Bill Pupkis of Frankfort, Joe Snider of Southwest Harbor and Dan Rhodes of Orland will present a rose and serenade your sweetie with two romantic ballads from the quartet’s extensive repertoire on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, Feb. 14, starting at 9 a.m.

Members of the Bangor-based Mainely Music Chorus, the jovial foursome has sung to nurses, boat builders and many other folks over the years in Hancock County. Their coverage area is greater Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island. Proceeds benefit Mainely Music’s music education efforts. To book the quartet, contact Dan Rhodes at 469-2782. Learn more about them on Facebook and at www.mainely-music-chorus.com.