“Pirates of Penzance” on stage at The Grand

ELLSWORTH — The Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine’s production of “The Pirates of Penzance” will put into The Grand theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, with subsequent shows at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 11-12, at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, and at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 18-19.

Directed by Leslie Michaud, “The Pirates of Penzance” revolves around a child named Frederic who is apprenticed to a band of tenderhearted, orphaned pirates by his nurse who, being hard of hearing, had mistaken her master’s instructions to apprentice the boy to a pilot.

Tickets cost $21 per adult and $19 for seniors and students. To reserve seats, call 667-9500 and visit www.grandonline.org.