Northern Lights students win awards at New England meet

ELLSWORTH — Fresh from performing at a New England competition, where they won first and many other awards, the Northern Lights Dance Arts’ student troupe the Dazzlers is back and energized to show their talents locally at 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at The Grand.

Northern Lights Dance Arts owner and director, Shelbi Werner reports 20 dance students, ranging in age from a kindergartner to a high school senior, landed multiple first place/double golds and first place/platinums and numerous other awards at the Step Up 2 Dance Tour Competition held May 6-7 at the Kingswood Art Center in Wolfeboro, N.H.

Northern Lights also won the Choreography Award for “Outstanding Artistic Expression.”

Among 500 dancers competing, the Ellsworth troupe presented routines in multiple genres of dance, including tap, jazz, lyrical, hip-hop, contemporary and musical theater. The competition culminated in a dance party for all the competitors and an awards ceremony.

“The weekend was fun and inspirational…it was everything the dancers could have hoped for and more,” Werner said, noting the performances were the culmination of students’ work since September.

Werner praised Northern Lights choreographer Kathie Jamison Cote, who created many of the dynamite routines. She also singled out Bar Harbor’s Maine Body Boutique owner Sachi Cote. Cote teaches Sachi teaches yoga, ballet, contemporary dance and Pilates.

At the Grand on May 21, Northern Lights’ Year-End Showcase will feature many of the solos and group routines performed at the recent competition. Admission costs $15 per adult and $10 for youth 12 and under.

For more info, call 460-8736 and visit Northern Lights’ Facebook page.