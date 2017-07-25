Japanese musician taking her piano on the road

Later this summer, classical pianist Miki Sawada will take her piano on the road as part of her “Gather Hear Alaska” tour, exploring the idea of her instrument as “home.” Accompanied by documentary filmmaker Hayden Peters, the Yale-trained Japanese musician has booked a senior center, cafes, schools and a correctional facility to perform at around Alaska. She is an avid trail runner and backpacker.

“I hope that people who had previously dismissed classical music as boring or too difficult can feel they had an engaging and rich listening experience, and that it was fun!” Sawada told “Fractured Atlas” blogger Katherine Thompson as part of a June 8 post. “That people who watch the documentary are amazed at how unique and vibrant Alaskan communities are. That fellow artists who hear about the documentary are inspired to go on their adventures, taking initiative to personally bring their work to the public.”

Before embarking for Alaska and the Northwest, Sawada will grace the stage of Surry Arts at the Barn from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 30. Tickets cost $15 per person and can be purchased at the door or online at www.satb-surry.com. For more info, call 667-1308.