“Hamilton” effect

Ellsworth High School’s show choir delivered a powerful, compelling performance drawn from the Broadway hit “Hamilton,” earning a top 1 rating, Tuesday night at Maine’s District VI Vocal Jazz Festival held at EHS. The audience also delighted in performances by Mount Desert Island and Sumner Memorial high schools and the seven participating middle schools from around Hancock County.

Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School also earned the top score for its charming rendition of music from the musical “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” All competing schools will present their talents again March 31-April 1 at the Maine State Vocal Jazz/Show Choir Festival at Stearns High School in Millinocket.