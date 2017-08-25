Guitar-playing art thief focus of new docu-drama

ELLSWORTH — Brendan Haines was in music college at the University of New Haven in Connecticut when he came across a job posting with two main requirements: have red hair and know how to play the guitar.

Check and check.

Haines eventually came to portray notorious art thief and rock musician Myles Connor in the new narrative documentary “Rock ‘n’ Roll Outlaw.”

The film, made by Rhode Island-based documentarian Bruce Macomber, held its New England premiere at The Grand in Ellsworth last Saturday, featuring a Q&A and a musical performance by the Brewer rock group the Ian Black Band. Connor and Haines joined the band on stage for a song about Connor’s life.

It was Haines’ first time in Ellsworth, but he knew what made the event noteworthy: in 1965, Connor famously escaped from the city’s Hancock County Jail using a bar of soap that he’d carved into a gun. When he first broke out, he tried to swim away in the Union River, but because it was too cold, ended up hiding out in the attic of the Ellsworth Public Library for two days while deputies searched for him.

Haines, who lives in Quincy, Mass., said he was out for dinner in Ellsworth with the film crew when the significance of where they were hit him.

“Bruce leaned over and was like, ‘You know this is the river, right?’” Haines said.

Connor’s jailbreak became a turning point in the film, which focuses heavily on his significance in rock history. In an interview, Connor said that after the incident in Maine, he became more interested in crime than in music.

Macomber, who has been making films for more than 30 years, said he’s particularly interested in music films — and when he found out that Connor was out of prison in 2010, he wanted to tell the story.

“Myles Connor was one of the greatest frontmen I’ve ever seen,” Macomber said. “And I worked for the Rolling Stones, so I’ve seen frontmen.”

He said he knew early on that music would have to be the driving focus of the story.

“Honestly, without the music, Myles was just another criminal,” Macomber said.

The documentary, which is making the rounds in film festivals now, features Boston musicians, police officers who pursued Connor, museum administrators who could speak to his art heists and admirers from both his life in crime and music. The film also includes interviews with Ellsworth residents such as the late Dorothy Fitch, the wife of the Hancock County sheriff at the time of Connor’s jailbreak, and Erik Fitch, her grandson.

Erik Fitch had reached out to Macomber in 2014 to let him know that the family still had the soap gun.

“That was kind of the knot that closed the loop,” Macomber said, suggesting that the Ellsworth anecdote brings Connor’s story together.

Connor is featured throughout the film both highlighting his heists and lamenting a lost music career.

“I robbed the Forbes Museum just to teach those bluebloods a lesson,” he says at one point in the movie.

But Macomber doesn’t let him off the hook. Many interviewees lament his choice to focus on crime instead of music, and some come off angry about how his decisions hurt them.

“It was very intriguing,” said local resident Jim Pendergist of the film. “It was interesting to see this guy throw away his music career for a life of crime.”