Four of Maine’s finest pipe organs focus of tour

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Bach invites music lovers of all ages on a tour of four of Maine’s finest pipe organs starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill.

Master organists Ray Cornils, Kevin Birch, Gerald Wheeler and Lorna and Carlton Russell will lead the “Organ Crawl,” showing participants the inner workings of the instruments and demonstrating some of the many sounds possible from the “King of Instruments.”

St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church’s Anne Parson Memorial Organ was built by Karl Wilhelm in 2000. The group will then carpool to Stockton Springs Community Church to explore the 1847 E. & G.G. Hook organ, a fine example of early American organ-building.

The next stop will be Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport, for a demonstration and tour of E. & G.G. Hook Opus 328, built in 1863. Finally, back in Blue Hill, tour participants will be treated to the sounds of Ryder Opus 139, built in 1888 and restored for installation at Blue Hill’s First Congregational Church in 2005.

Recognizing Blue Hill Bach’s excellence in educational programs, Boston-based Early Music America awarded an outreach grant to the Maine nonprofit to help fund its project called “An Introduction to the Pipe Organ.” The project also includes a program on Friday, March 17, for children in grades 4 to 8.

Blue Hill Bach’s project will culminate at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18 — Bach’s birthday falls on March 2 — with a celebratory concert featuring organist Ray Cornils, the Blue Hill Bach Chorus, and members of the University of Maine’s University Singers at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church.