ELLSWORTH — Move over, Washington Post — there’s now another newspaper with a musical march of its own.

“The Ellsworth American,” a march written by former Sullivan resident Carle Gray in 2012, had its world premiere Aug. 2. The Ellsworth Concert Band performed the march at its weekly Wednesday night concert at Harbor Park on the Union River.

Gray, in his dedication for the march, called The American “the best published source of local news in Hancock County,” noting that it has “informed and entertained its readers weekly since the mid-19th century.”

A frequent letter-writer, Gray said the march was “an expression of gratitude” to the paper “for publishing my numerous letters and stories: all of which were, of course, true.”

It was not only letters that Gray wrote, however. His three children attended the Aug. 2 event — Gray died in 2015 — and said “The Ellsworth American” was but one of 37 marches Gray wrote in his lifetime.

Stu Marckoon, tuba player with the band and its emcee for the concert, told audience members Aug. 2 they were in for a “real treat” in hearing the world premiere of “The Ellsworth American.”

Marckoon said Gray “sat in the trombone section for about 100 years,” and while that’s a bit of a stretch, it’s reflective of the reality of Gray’s long tenure with the band.

He was one of eight charter members when the band got started around 1950, and though the band had a hiatus during the 1970s Gray was always a member when it was performing. He served as its treasurer and also as its manager and librarian at times.

“The Ellsworth American” march was arranged by Allen Graffam, head of the music department at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.