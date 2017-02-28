Dynamic Austrian quartet to perform

BLUE HILL — “Passion and authority” is how prominent American reviewer Scott Cantrell described the playing of Austria’s Minetti Quartett, which will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill.

Presented by the Blue Hill Concert Association, the Minetti Quartett was founded in 2003. The foursome won first prize at the International Rimbotti String Quartet Competition in Florence and the Haydn Prize at the International Haydn Competition in Vienna.

The quartet’s members are Maria Ehmer, violin; Anna Knopp, violin; Milan Milojicic, viola and Leonhard Roczek, cello.

Sunday’s program will include Mozart’s String Quartet No. 22 in B flat major, Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 6 in F minor and Schubert’s Quartet in D minor

This young quartet has toured extensively, performing in many of the world’s great concert halls ranging from Amsterdam’s Concertgebrow to London’s Wigmore Hall. Their latest CD, released in 2014, features Beethoven string quartets.

As part of their visit to Blue Hill, the quartet will give a master class for young musicians from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. There is still time for students to enroll for all or part of the day. The class is funded through a grant from Maine Community Foundation. To sign up, call 367-2918 or go to the association’s website at www.bluehillconcertassociation.org.

Tickets for the quartet’s Sunday concert cost $30 per person. Admission is free for students under 18.