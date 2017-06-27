Don Campbell to grace Blue Hill concert

BLUE HILL — Kick off the Fourth of July festivities with “Sounds Around Blue Hill,” featuring Maine singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Don Campbell and his band, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, July 3, at the George Stevens Academy gym on Union Street.

Presented by the Bagaduce Music Lending Library, the 2017 Blue Hill Pops Concert will include Campbell’s 1970s musical revue with a special tribute to Dan Fogelberg. Named Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter by the Maine Sunday Telegram’s Annual Readers’ Poll for six consecutive years, Campbell and his band have opened for Carrie Underwood, America, Keith Urban, Charlie Daniels and many other stars.

Also in the Blue Hill Pops lineup will be Velocipede, the violin-and-guitar duo of Julia Plumb and Baron Collins-Hill playing original and traditional fiddle tunes from New England, Quebec, Appalachia and the British Isles. The Bagaduce Pops Singers, under the direction of Bronwyn Kortge, will perform a medley of Broadway hits.

In addition, the Pops concert will highlight 16-year-old pianist Soren Nyhus of Waterville, who was among the winners in the Bagaduce Music Lending Library’s 2017 Young Composers’ Competition. Hyhus will perform his original piano composition.

Concert-goers will be greeted as they arrive by local bagpipers and will be entertained before the concert begins by the Big Moose contra dance band. The group of musicians hails from Mount Desert Island. As in past years, Blue Hill Pops will conclude with a patriotic finale featuring an audience sing-along.

Don’t miss this summer-season concert tradition! Table seats, reserved chairs and bleacher seats are available in a range of prices, beginning at $15. To purchase tickets, call Cheri Robbins at 374-5454. Corporate sponsors for the 2017 Blue Hill Pops Concert are Bar Harbor Bank & Trust and Stanley Subaru.