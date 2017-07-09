Blue Hill Bach Fest to feature court dancers

BLUE HILL — “1723: Herr Bach Comes to Town” is the theme of the 2017 Blue Hill Bach Festival’s first concert at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church. In its seventh year, the annual festival runs July 20-22.

The July 20 program will feature works from Bach’s first year in Leipzig, including his Prelude and Fugue in C (BWV 547) and Cantata No. 40, Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes; as well as music by Georg Philipp Telemann and Christoph Graupner, who were offered but turned down the cantor position at Leipzig’s Thomaskirche that Bach assumed.

At 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, the Blue Hill Public Library will host “Bach’s Lunch,” a lecture-demonstration about the music and dance in this year’s festival presented by conductor John Finney and members of the ensemble. The public is invited to bring a bag (or box!) lunch to the library’s Howard Room for this free event.

That same day at 5 p.m., the Baroque Café goes to Atlantic Boat Co.’s sail loft on Flye Point in Brooklin, for a production of Handel’s opera-ballet “Terpsicore.” Baroque dance specialists Carlos Fittante and Alexis Silver will lead local dancers in charming court dances in original choreography by Fittante.

Before the performance, the audience will be invited to learn the chaconne, the gigue, and other elegant steps. Soloists will be soprano Abigail Lennox as Erato, and the 2017 Marville Young Artist Fellow, Catharine Cloutier, as Apollo.

The all-Bach festival finale on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. will be held at the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill, where the Brandenburg Concerto No. 3, the motet, Fürchte dich nicht, the Concerto for Three Violins (BWV 1064a) and the Mass in F major (BWV 233) will be performed.

The Blue Hill Bach orchestra and chorus will be joined by soloists Abigail Lennox and Nola Richardson, soprano; Marcia Gronewold Sly and Catharine Cloutier, alto; Jonas Budris and Francis John Vogt, tenor; John David Adams and Jacob Cooper, bass.

Directed by Stephen Hammer, Blue Hill Bach was founded in 2011 with the mission of presenting historically informed performances, recordings, and educational programs that explore vocal and instrumental music of the Baroque and other repertoire that shows the place of Baroque music in music history.

For ticket prices and for more info, call 613-5454, email

[email protected] or visit www.bluehillbach.org.