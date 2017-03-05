Birthday concert will highlight Portland organist

BLUE HILL — Blue Hill Bach will celebrate J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday in an all-Bach concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Organist Ray Cornils will be joined by the Blue Hill Bach Chorus and members of the University of Maine’s University Singers in selections from Cantata No. 140, “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme”; the Toccata and Fugue in D minor, BWV 565; selections from the “Notebooks of Anna Magdalena Bach” and more. To create a complete experience for the audience, who are seated with their backs to the organ in St. Francis Church, the organ console will be projected on a large screen in the front of the church sanctuary.

Cornils is celebrating his 27th year as municipal organist for the city of Portland. He also serves as minister of music at the First Parish Church in Brunswick, where for the past 30 years he has built an active music program of five vocal and two handbell choirs.

Known for his teaching skills for all ages, Cornils is a member of the music faculties of Bowdoin College, the University of Southern Maine and the Portland Conservatory of Music, where he teaches organ, harpsichord and related classes. As artist-in-residence for the education programs of the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, he leads an extensive array of in-school programs for elementary, middle and high school classes about the pipe organ and its music.

St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church is located at 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill. Tickets cost $25 per adult and $10 for students. The ticket includes birthday cake with the musicians. To reserve tickets, call 613-5454 and visit www.bluehillbach.org.