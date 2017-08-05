Bagaduce Library to feature dynamic duo

BLUE HILL — Multi-platinum songwriter Tina Shafer, who has composed for Celine Dion, Bette Midler, Sheena Easton and Donna Summer, and singer-songwriter Ari Zizzo will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library’s Performance Hall.

A well-known voice coach from New York, Shafer has directed the New York Songwriters Circle for 25 years. She has coached singers such as Lana Del Ray, Avril Lavigne and Norah Jones’ collaborator Jesse Harris.

Ari Zizzo is a senior at SUNY College at Purchase’s Performing Arts School. Majoring in studio composition and production, Zizzo has opened for Mumford & Sons, and New Kids on the Block. Has also performed at the New York Songwriters Circle many times and has won an award for his songwriting.

Tickets cost $15 per person. Proceeds will benefit the library. For more info, call 374-5454 or email [email protected].