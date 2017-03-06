Awards system to change at jazz finals

MILLINOCKET — The Maine Music Educators Association will no longer award three top trophies at Maine’s vocal and instrumental jazz finals coming up later this month.

Instead, competing schools will receive either gold, silver or bronze medals in accordance with their scores at the state instrumental and vocal competitions March 17-18 in Newport and March 31-April 1 in Millinocket.

In past years, failing to garner the first, second or third place trophies and not receiving any recognition for their efforts has proved demoralizing for some schools.

“This year we moved to a medal system for awards,” MMEA Jazz Vice President Mike Sakash explained last week.

“Groups will still be competing, but not against each other. We’ve set a high standard for gold, silver and bronze awards. A group that achieves the appropriate score will receive one of these medals.”

Sakash added that awarding special honors to soloists will not change.

In past years, show choirs with the top two scores from divisions I and II performed again in an evening program, after which the judges named the overall first place winners.

This year, however, all the gold medal winners will perform as part of the evening showcase, but no first-place or runner-up trophies will be awarded.

“In this format, the evening event is a true showcase that will celebrate the great work of the top ensembles,” Sakash said, emphasizing that the standard for earning one of these gold medals will be high.

“For educational and artistic reasons, I favor this change,” he says. “My own groups, and I hope other groups, will focus on performing to their best, not ‘beating’ another school.”

Some of Hancock County’s show choir directors did not support the changes. They see competition as a positive element that’s part of the musical theater culture.

“I am not a fan and did not vote for it,” Ellsworth High School Show Choir Director Rebecca Wright said. “I believe that as educators we also have a responsibility to teach our students how to deal with results they may not be happy with and to accept defeat.

“Not everyone gets the part they want, not everyone gets into the college or gets the job they want, but that’s part of life and if we don’t teach students about healthy competition then we’re not preparing them for the reality of life after high school.”

Lisa Blanchette, who directs Sumner Memorial High, Mountain View and Peninsula schools’ show choirs, says her students enter the competition not expecting to win a trophy, but enjoy trying and improving every year. She says her students are inspired rather than feeling defeated by other groups’ more polished performances.

“My kids love watching and rooting for other schools,” Blanchette said.