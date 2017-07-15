Award-winning singer touring to fund cancer research

EAST BLUE HILL — Los Angeles singer-songwriter Cindy Alexander, who won the 2016 L.A. Music Award for Indie Pop Artist of the Year, will perform at 7:15 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at Founder’s Hall. Her most recent album, “Deep Waters,” was released last year.

A cancer survivor herself, Alexander is touring the country as part of her “Play It Forward” concert series” to raise funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. The fund was inspired by and established in memory of Kay Yow, the former North Carolina State University head women’s basketball coach, who died of breast cancer in 2009. Proceeds benefit research to end women’s cancers.

Alexander has been cancer-free for four years. Both her parents have had the disease and her mother went through a recurrence.

“I was given a gift: Music,” Cindy says. “I want to play it forward — play to connect, to inspire, to heal and to cure.

“Through my work as an advocate for breast cancer awareness, I came across the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, which has already donated more than $5.38 million dollars to research, and towards trials that are desperately needed for those living with metastatic disease.”

University of Maine women’s basketball head coach Amy Vachon encourages Mainers to show their support and turn out for the concert.

“Coach Yow fought cancer on and off courageously for 22 years — all while continuing to coach at N.C. State and be a leader in our sport,” she noted.

East Blue Hill residents Charlotte and Robert Oehman met Alexander and learned about her national benefit tour at a house concert in Raleigh, N.C. Charlotte had heard Yow speak about fighting cancer.

“I was impressed by her strength and determination,” she said. “She faced cancer head-on and because of her ‘never give up’ attitude, she positively impacted many people’s lives.”

Nicknamed “P-nut” by her fans for her petite stature, the classically trained soprano has shared the stage with John Hiatt, Bacon Brothers, America, Suzanne Vega, Joan Osborn, Rick Springfield, Beth Hart, Everclear, The Bangles and many other well-known artists.

Tickets cost $20 per person at the door. To reserve seats ahead, visit www.cindyalexander.com.