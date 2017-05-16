Antigone reimagined

Antigone has lost two brothers but by law can only bury one. She takes a stand for her beliefs, pitting morality against patriotism, and in doing so starts a series of events that threaten the new-found national peace.

That’s the essence of renowned poet and MacArthur Genius fellow Anne Carson’s bold and biting adaption of Sophocles’ “Antigone” being performed in a staged reading at 7 p.m. Friday, May, 19 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, at Stonington Opera House.

In the production, directed by Meg Taintor, guest artist Tara Giordano will play Antigone. Other cast members include Mitchell Baum, Rich Howe, Bob Lasky, Cherie Mason, Dana Mark, Joshua McCarey, Martha Spector, Ron Stegall, Morgan Witham and Veronica Young.

Admission costs $15 per person. For more info, call 367-2788 and visit www.operahousearts.org.