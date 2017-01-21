Literary arts fest in the works

BLUE HILL — Maine’s quiet, rugged beauty has drawn writers to its woods and shores for hundreds of years.

Former Blue Hill Inn owner Sarah Pebworth thinks all that writing should be celebrated. So, the innkeeper is organizing what she hopes will be an annual event: “Word. Blue Hill Literary Arts Festival.”

The festival will be held Oct. 20-22.

However, to get people excited about the three-day event, Word is hosting Gregory Maguire, best-selling author of “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,” who will speak at the Blue Hill Public Library on June 16. Maguire’s latest novel for adults is “After Alice,” a twist on Lewis Carroll’s classic children’s book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

The October festival will include workshops, a literary-inspired market, a keynote speaker as well as an event similar to a PechaKucha where writers can introduce themselves and their works. There will also be workshops for creating art with books and words.

“I’m a big reader/writer and always thought it would be fun to have writers and readers come to the inn for various things,” Pebworth said. “I’ve been putting notes aside for this kind of thing for years.”

Ironically, now that Pebworth is no longer an innkeeper, she has time to plan a festival. She sold the inn to one of her employees, Duncan Hamilton, last June.

“I have time right now for this idea to have legs,” Pebworth said. “Everyone I spoke to said it was a great idea.”

Pebworth put together a steering committee, which includes Brooklin author Ellen Booraem, assistant

Blue Hill Library director Hannah Cyrus, creative writing teacher Lee Lehto, writer and editor Marie Epply and Blue Hill Books co-vice-president Samantha Haskell.

The group has been meeting weekly for several months.

The steering committee also is responsible for the festival name.

Pebworth explained that the group wanted to convey that the festival was “literary but not stuffy.” The committee wanted a name that was “more hip and more all-ecompassing.” Thus, Word was born.

“We’re looking to fill the schedule with things for people of all ages,” Pebworth said.

They also have applied for a Maine Community Foundation grant.

The idea behind scheduling the festival in October is in part to promote the fall shoulder season and also to enjoy the foliage and plan winter reading lists.

But, the plan is to promote literary events in the area year-round, not just during the festival dates.

Word is planning to host two writing retreats, one on fiction, led by Maguire at Moss Wood Retreats on Cape Rosier June 14-18. That retreat is limited to eight.

Poet Karyna McGlynn will be the host of an eight-person poetry retreat at Moss Wood the week of June 7-11.

McGlynn has published two books of poetry, “Hothouse” (Sarabande Books, 2017) and “I Have to Go Back to 1994 and Kill a Girl” (Sarabande Books, 2009), as well as three chapbooks.

To stay informed about the upcoming festival and other local literary events, look for the group’s Facebook page, Word. Blue Hill.