“Light paintings” of outer Maine islands

AUGUSTA — “Painting Islands: Uniting Community with Art,” featuring photographer Howie Motenko’s images of 15 of Maine’s island communities, recently opened and runs through June 30 at the Maine State House.

Part of the Maine Arts Commission’s Art in the Capitol program, “Painting Islands” the special exhibit includes 15 highly color-saturated, archival pigment prints that represent the island communities’ choices of pictures that best represent them.

In his project, Motenko, who works as a software engineer at The Jackson Laboratory, sought to create participatory art with each island community through the medium of light painting photography. The project was funded in part by the Maine Arts Commission.

Beginning in June of 2015, Motenko, working in partnership with the Maine Sea Coast Mission and the Island Institute, visited, discussed and documented each island. The artistic collaboration began with island residents selecting a subject that resonated most strongly with their community.

Next, at dusk, island volunteers “light painted” their self-selected scene with flashlights to complete the artistic collaboration: they illuminated the most significant image of their community while Motenko created a long-exposure photograph of it during the blue hour.

The relationship of the artist’s vision and the islanders’ combined illumination created a glowing image reflecting each island’s unique identity and collective values.

Motenko lives on Mount Desert Island, where he spent the past nine years photographing Acadia National Park and the local area. He says that “Travel and landscape photography are in my blood,” and has visited six continents, 30 countries and 26 states. Additional projects have included “Painting Bridges: Uniting Community with Art,” studies of the carriage road bridges at Acadia National Park, and Acadia Photo Safari.

“Everyone who takes part in creating an image like this can feel proud,” Motenko said in the Mount Desert Islander newspaper earlier this year. “I know that the people who shine flashlights will remember exactly where they were and what they lit that night.”

Free to the public, the exhibit is on the second floor of the State House in the Governor’s Reception area.

“We selected these photographs to showcase Maine’s rich island heritage, and the ways in which the arts can bring communities together,” said Julie Horn, the Visual Arts Program Director for the Maine Arts Commission and the curator for Art in the Capitol. “These photos are lush with color and light and bring attention to one of Maine’s provincial regions, which makes them a perfect fit for the Governor’s Reception area.”

The Art in the Capitol program features rotating exhibits throughout the Capitol Complex and offers an additional venue to expand the audiences for Maine artists or artists working in Maine on Maine-based themes. Exhibitions are self-guided and may be viewed during the building hours where the exhibition is on display.

The Maine State House and Burton M. Cross Buildings are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

To learn more about this project visit www.paintingislands.com.

To learn more about the Art in the Capitol Program, contact Julie Horn at 287-2713 or email her at [email protected].