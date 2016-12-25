Kneisel Hall has new artistic director

BLUE HILL — Violinist Laurie Smukler has been named as the new artistic director of the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music School and Festival. She succeeds pianist and conductor Seymour Lipkin, who died Nov. 16, 2015.

On The Juilliard School faculty, Smukler also teaches at the Manhattan School of Music and the Conservatory of Music at Bard College. She also taught violin and chamber music for 18 years at Purchase Conservatory of Music, 10 of which she headed the string department.

Since 1997, Smukler has taught violin at Kneisel Hall and has served as interim director in the wake of Lipkin’s death.

“Kneisel Hall is, and will remain, the exceptional space our beloved Seymour envisioned and developed; the space where artists have the freedom to explore the beauty, richness, diversity and intellectual vigor of chamber music,” Kneisel Hall’s executive director and Smukler said in a joint letter posted on the institution’s website.

At age 20, Lipkin won first prize in the Rachmaninoff Fund Piano Contest, a national competition held in New York. He went on to perform with the world’s top orchestras devoted much of his time to conducting during the 1970s and ’80s.

In a Nov. 19, 2015 piece in The New York Times, Margalit Fox wrote that Lipkin was known “by critics for his keen sensitivity — a “moral responsibility,” he called it — to the composer’s intent; his sculptural finesse in shaping a musical line; and his vast knowledge of the musical literature.”

Kneisel Hall trustees called Lipkin’s successor “the perfect musician to lead Kneisel Hall into the changing world of classical music. She will maintain the emphasis on excellent ensemble performance that is the hallmark of Kneisel Hall and will be a strong guardian of the Kneisel traditions.”

For more info, visit www.kneisel.org.