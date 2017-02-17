“The Jungle Book” to show during school vacation

ELLSWORTH — The Grand will present a special vacation matinee screening of the new Disney live action hit “The Jungle Book” (featuring the voices of Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken) showing daily at 1 p.m. from Monday, Feb. 20, through Friday Feb. 24, for only $1 per person.

The film is sponsored by the city of Ellsworth and Mortons Moo.

What’s better than getting out of the cold and into a warm theater and seeing one of the recent animated movies? For the February vacation week, The Grand offers everyone the opportunity to see a great film the way it was meant to be seen — projected on a giant screen, larger than life — and one that is all ages-appropriate. In Jon Favreau’s (“Iron Man,” “Elf”) brand-new live-action take on Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” stories, the audience can see and hear an adventure that thrills both young and old!

In this reimagining of both the classic Kipling tales and Disney’s animated classic adaptation, Favreau uses visually stunning effects to create the community of animals surrounding Mowgli (Neel Sethi), a human boy adopted by a pack of wolves.

The appearance of a villainous tiger named Shere Khan (voiced by Idris Elba) forces Mowgli’s guardian, the panther Bagheera (Ben Kingsley), to shepherd the child to safety in the “man village.” Along the way, the boy meets an affable, lazy bear named Baloo (Murray), as well as a snake with hypnotic powers (Johansson) and an orangutan (Walken) who wants to harness the power of fire. Lupita Nyong’o, Giancarlo Esposito and Garry Shandling also lend their voices to this adventure tale.

So bring the whole family, get out of the cold and share the experience of seeing a 21st century version of the 20th century kids’ favorite.

For more information, call 667-9500 or visit www.grandonline.org.