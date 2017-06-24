Island theater troupes gear up

Theater lovers are a fortunate lot. Throughout the long winter, they can see top-notch productions from Ellsworth to Blue Hill. Come summer, the options broaden with Acadia Repertory Theatre and the Barn Arts Collective on Mount Desert Island.

For 45 years, Acadia Rep has performed popular contemporary and classic plays and a children’s show at the Masonic Hall in Somesville. As if that weren’t enough, the ever-expanding Barn Arts Collective presents all manner of performance arts at its little red barn in the Tremont village of Bass Harbor and other venues on MDI.

This season Acadia Rep launches its season, running June 27 to Sept. 3, with the Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy “The Gin Game” (June 27-July 9), featuring the Rep’s A-team actors Cheryl Willis and Mike Kissin as a pair of retirement home residents whose friendly card game takes an unexpected turn.

The most intriguing show this summer has to be the Rep’s Maine premiere of “The Christians,” by Lucas Hanth. Those who watched the Tony Awards this year may recognize the playwright of “A Doll’s House Part Two,” which won several awards for its imagined sequel to the Ibsen play and was nominated for many others including “Best Play.”

“The Christians” is about the pastor of an American “mega-church” who begins to question some of the basic tenets of his faith.

The Rep’s Artistic Director Andrew Mayer acknowledges that this play is provocative, but says it will not offend either the most devout believer or the most committed atheist. In fact, he is enlisting choir members and pastors of island churches to participate in the play and for talk-back sessions after some of the performances.

“I really hope everyone will turn out for this,” Mayer says. “While religion can certainly be a controversial subject, the playwright has approached it here in a heartfelt, reverent manner that should have some relevance for everyone.”

Once again, the Rep has mined the high school and the island at large for local talents and recent MDIHS grad Mary Paola will be a featured performer in William Inge’s classic drama “Bus Stop.” Widely considered one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, it is about a group of diverse passengers who are stuck in a bus stop diner during a blizzard. Paola also will appear in the title role of this year’s Children’s Theater production of “The Velveteen Rabbit,” as will fellow MDIHS students Desmond Reifsnyder and Bonnie Snyder, with Jacob Sanner taking on stage management.

“It has become more and more difficult to find affordable housing for our imported actors and crew” Mayer says, “We are so fortunate that MDI High has such an excellent theater program for us to draw from.”

He also points out that his professional actors tend to come back year after year, suggesting that the Rep audiences aren’t the only ones having fun.

No Acadia Rep season is complete without a little Agatha Christie murder and this year, the company goes back to Dame Agatha’s very first play “Black Coffee,” featuring her Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.

Actually, one can’t properly say that the Barn Arts Collective is “of Bass Harbor” anymore since in addition to its original barn performance space, it now hosts productions at venues throughout MDI and off island, including the Southwest Harbor Legion Hall, the Neighborhood House in Northeast Harbor, the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor and Hammond Hall in Winter Harbor as well as various schools and libraries.

The BAC season runs through August with more than 50 performances scheduled including a children’s puppet and people performance of “Pinocchio” twice a week at the Criterion. Other highlights will be more original plays and performance art in progress from visiting artists. There also will be some Chekov and Shakespeare; a production of the Broadway hit musical “Cabaret”; a return of the popular glam rock opera “Traveling Musicians”; several concerts and the annual Hamilton Project, which invites visiting artists to create 10 new projects over 10 days.

For a full listing of dates and times of performances, visit barnartscollective.com and www.acadiarep.com.