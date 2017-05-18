Ellsworth Garden Club’s Pink Tulip Festival set for May 27

ELLSWORTH — The Ellsworth Garden Club’s annual Pink Tulip Festival and Plant Sale will be held on Saturday, May 27, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Donald Little Park on State Street.

The rain date for the event is June 3.

Proceeds will help to support breast cancer awareness as well as the Endowment Fund for the park, which the club has owned and maintained since 1955.

Garden Therapy Chairwoman Stacey Giancarlo, herself a breast cancer survivor, has for several years spearheaded the club’s participation in the national Plant It Pink Program.

Giancarlo sees her role in inspiring pink tulip plantings at the Little Park, the elementary-middle and high schools along with other locations as a way of giving back to the community that supported her recovery.

The public is encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause and plan to enjoy a lively spring festival with attractions for all ages — along with an abundance of plants and gardening-related items and activities timed to launch another season of gardening without emptying the pocketbook.

A wide array of plants will be on offer this year: shade and sun perennials (including heirloom and pollinator plants such as delphinium, and native plants such as milkweed and columbine), bulbs (including oriental and calla lilies and Peruvian daffodils), shrubs and trees and herbs.

There also will be a large selection of vegetable and flower seedlings, including many species and varieties not commonly offered commercially. The Food Corps volunteer in the Ellsworth school system, Anna Pezzullo, will be on hand with information about the school gardening programs and seedlings for sale that have been raised at the schools through the support of the Ellsworth Garden Club.

A wide range of activities, both fun and educational, will be offered for children and adults. The Fletchers Landing Philharmonic Orchestra will provide music, and Star 97.7 will broadcast live on site while participants explore the donuts, pink baked goods, fresh produce, hot dogs and drinks that will be available.

There will be a tea tent serving a “pink” English tea with scones and sweets from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and for the younger folks there will be free pollinator plants as well as balloons, face painting and a scavenger hunt with prizes.

There will also be planters, books and garden-related items for sale along with booths and displays by other nonprofit organizations and commercial Garden Club members.

Of particular interest this year will be a display and materials on plantings and landscaping that will attract and support a great diversity of wildlife and native plant species. The club’s Conservation, Habitat and Environment Committee Chairman, Reeser Manley, is also co-author of the new book “The Life in Your Garden.”

The book will be on sale, and he will be on hand to offer advice and do book signings. A good selection of native perennials and trees will be available for purchase, and a group of Garden Club Master Gardener Volunteers will provide further gardening and landscaping advice as well as themed garden design templates to help people make the best use of plants at the sale.

Also, information will be available on progress in the preparation of a Green Plan for the city of Ellsworth — a community initiative launched by the Garden Club in January of this year.

The public is encouraged to come early to benefit from the best selection of plants and food.

For more information, contact Mary Blackstone at 667-8878.