Authors to speak at Ellsworth Library

ELLSWORTH — Horticulturists Reeser Manley and Marjorie Peronto will discuss their recent book, “The Life in Your Garden,” on Monday, July 17, at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Public Library.

They will describe how to create gardens that will help stem the tide of species extinctions among insects, birds, amphibians and other endangered creatures. The authors recommend ecologically functional plants that will nurture a wide variety of garden wildlife.

Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing. The talk will be held in the library’s Riverview Room.

For more information, call the library at 667-6363.