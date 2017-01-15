Bryn Montoya, Flexit Bakery and Café’s new pastry chef, specializes in cake decorating. Customers should call Flexit at least a day or two in advance to order cakes, allow more time for fancier cakes. PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Flexit Café has a new pastry chef January 15, 2017 by Jennifer Osborn on Food, Lifestyle ELLSWORTH — Oatmeal molasses cookies sandwiched together with butter cream frosting are just one of the treats that Flexit Café and Bakery’s new pastry chef has added to the dessert menu. Bryn Montoya joined the café, housed in the Maine Grind Building at 192 Main St, in late October after moving to Blue Hill from Connecticut with her boyfriend. “They’ve been pretty popular,” Montoya said of the cookie sandwich. Customers have been snapping up the daily batch. Montoya pulls a hot pan of cookies from the oven.PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN Montoya learned her trade on the job. After high school she was hired as an apprentice at a Connecticut pastry shop, which has since closed. “I’ve been baking my whole life,” Montoya said. “Ever since I was 8 or 9 years old, I’ve wanted to be a baker or own my own bakery.” The Bozrah, Conn., native spent much of her childhood baking with her mother and grandmother. “My grandma’s specialties are whoopie pies and cream puffs,” Montoya said. “My mom and I do Christmas cookies together,” she said. Thanks to Montoya, Flexit had boxes of Christmas cookies for December gifting. Gingerbread men, rugelach (crescent-shaped pastry), snowballs, thumbprints and baklava were a part of Montoya’s childhood Christmas cookie plates. However, Montoya’s passion is cake decorating. As a child and teenager, she took cake-decorating classes. “At my old job, we specialized in wedding cakes and birthday cakes,” Montoya said. To that end, cakes are available again at Flexit. Montoya said the bakery needs at least a day or two advance notice, especially for fancier cakes. “The more intricate the cake, the more time I need to make it,” she said. Montoya swirls a layer of butter cream on an oatmeal molasses cookie.PHOTO BY JENNIFER OSBORN When baking a chocolate cake at home, Montoya said she relies on the Hershey cake recipe but makes one substitution. “I always replace the hot water with hot coffee,” she said. “If I’m feeling extra fancy, I’ll add a dash of espresso powder.” Montoya said she’s trying to incorporate more vegan and gluten-free baked goods to the menu as well. In addition to gluten-free peanut butter cookies, Montoya makes gluten-free maple pecan granola bars, which are usually available in a glass jar by the checkout. Flexit customers can find all manner of baked goods, from cinnamon rolls to muffins to cookies to cake balls, to lemon tarts, slices of pie in the glass bakery case. Flexit Café and Bakery Hours: Monday through Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu: coffee, espresso drinks, pastries, smoothies and juices as well as sandwiches, wraps and salads. Breakfast sandwiches and burritos also are available. Bio Latest Posts Jennifer OsbornReporter and columnist at The Ellsworth American News Reporter Jennifer Osborn covers news and features on the Blue Hill Peninsula and Deer Isle-Stonington. She welcomes tips and story ideas. She also writes the Gone Shopping column. Email Jennifer with your suggestions at [email protected] or call 667-2576. Latest posts by Jennifer Osborn (see all) Flexit Café has a new pastry chef - January 15, 2017 Vendors offering winter market in Brooklin - January 13, 2017 Shop on Main - January 13, 2017