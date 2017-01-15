Flexit Café has a new pastry chef

ELLSWORTH — Oatmeal molasses cookies sandwiched together with butter cream frosting are just one of the treats that Flexit Café and Bakery’s new pastry chef has added to the dessert menu.

Bryn Montoya joined the café, housed in the Maine Grind Building at 192 Main St, in late October after moving to Blue Hill from Connecticut with her boyfriend.

“They’ve been pretty popular,” Montoya said of the cookie sandwich. Customers have been snapping up the daily batch.

Montoya learned her trade on the job. After high school she was hired as an apprentice at a Connecticut pastry shop, which has since closed.

“I’ve been baking my whole life,” Montoya said. “Ever since I was 8 or 9 years old, I’ve wanted to be a baker or own my own bakery.”

The Bozrah, Conn., native spent much of her childhood baking with her mother and grandmother.

“My grandma’s specialties are whoopie pies and cream puffs,” Montoya said.

“My mom and I do Christmas cookies together,” she said.

Thanks to Montoya, Flexit had boxes of Christmas cookies for December gifting.

Gingerbread men, rugelach (crescent-shaped pastry), snowballs, thumbprints and baklava were a part of Montoya’s childhood Christmas cookie plates.

However, Montoya’s passion is cake decorating. As a child and teenager, she took cake-decorating classes.

“At my old job, we specialized in wedding cakes and birthday cakes,” Montoya said.

To that end, cakes are available again at Flexit.

Montoya said the bakery needs at least a day or two advance notice, especially for fancier cakes.

“The more intricate the cake, the more time I need to make it,” she said.

When baking a chocolate cake at home, Montoya said she relies on the Hershey cake recipe but makes one substitution.

“I always replace the hot water with hot coffee,” she said. “If I’m feeling extra fancy, I’ll add a dash of espresso powder.”

Montoya said she’s trying to incorporate more vegan and gluten-free baked goods to the menu as well. In addition to gluten-free peanut butter cookies, Montoya makes gluten-free maple pecan granola bars, which are usually available in a glass jar by the checkout.

Flexit customers can find all manner of baked goods, from cinnamon rolls to muffins to cookies to cake balls, to lemon tarts, slices of pie in the glass bakery case.