Fishy business

The blaze-orange fish hangs again at Young’s Market in Gouldsboro. The 8-foot plywood sign, suspended from a giant hook, was reinstated by store owner Jamie Watson overnight on Jan. 4.

Originally created by local artist Billie-Jo Brooks, the eye-catching fish blew down and broke in a wind storm a couple of years ago. Young’s, many of whose customers fish for a living, sells gas, household staples, food-to-go and bait for ice fishing, among other things.

At the time, the sign’s various parts and pieces were saved. Now the fish, resurrected by Watson in the convenience store’s garage, is back as a Route 1 fixture.