Dynamic trio Decoda to perform

BLUE HILL — Decoda, an exciting trio composed of flute, cello and piano, will perform “Folk Song,” a program paying tribute to music and cultures that preceded its musicians, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the First Congregational Church in Blue Hill.

Sunday’s program will feature Martinu’s “Variations on a Slovak Theme,” “Four Pre-Inca Sketches” by Frank, “Oblivion” by Piazzolla, and Haydn’s “Trio No. 39 in G major” — also called “The Gypsy” — as a nod to traditional Hungarian rhythms,

The trio’s virtuosic musicians are drawn from the renowned Ensemble ACJW fellowship program, created by The Juilliard School and Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute.

“It’s been inspiring for all of us to watch what they continue to accomplish as an independent ensemble, and as great ambassadors for music,” Carnegie Hall’s Executive and Artistic Director Clive Gillinson wrote. “They are committed to creating music for social justice and to help empower vulnerable and disenfranchised voices.”

Tickets cost $30 per person and may be purchased at the door or online at www.bluehillconcertassociation.org. Admission is free to students. For more info, call 367-2918 and visit www.bluehillconcertassociation.org.